OnePlus 12: news, rumored price, release date, and more

A new year approaches, which means a new slate of smartphones will start to hit in a few months. One of the first that we’ll see in 2024 should be from OnePlus with its flagship OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 11 is an excellent phone, as we indicated in our review. It’s one of the best phones you can get in 2023, and is right up there with great competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

But the OnePlus 12 should be even better, of course. From the looks of it, the rumors indicate that we’ll see a brighter display, an even better telephoto camera, and some welcome improvements to the charging situation. Here’s all the information you need to know about the OnePlus 12.

Like other smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus has a schedule it sticks to each year, or at least close to it. Let’s take a look at previous releases:

OnePlus 9 series: March 23, 2021

OnePlus 10 Pro (China): January 11, 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro (Global): March 31, 2022

OnePlus 11 (China): January 4, 2023

OnePlus 11 (Global): February 7, 2023

As you can see, OnePlus has always launched its flagship phone in the first few months of the year. And for the last couple of years, OnePlus has kicked things off with a China release first, followed by a global release later.

For the OnePlus 12, there have been rumors that it may launch in China in December 2023, with a global release in January 2024. This means that we may actually see the OnePlus 12 a little earlier than expected.

OnePlus 12: price

OnePlus gave everyone a surprise with the OnePlus 11 price, which is only $699. Previously, OnePlus had price tags ranging from $899 to $969 for the Pro model of its phones, so the OnePlus 11 was a big shock — though sacrifices were made to get the price that low.

There haven’t been any rumors about the price of the OnePlus 12 so far, but we could expect it to be at least $699, if not higher. Since the OnePlus 12 seems to be a pretty decent upgrade from its predecessor, it’s likely that the price could be more than $699.

OnePlus 12: design and display

For the most part, the design of the OnePlus 12 looks very similar to that of the OnePlus 11. If you were expecting a radical design change, well, you’ll be disappointed.

Early renders of the OnePlus 12 from July seemed to indicate that the circular triple camera module on the back would have a square lens along the bottom, which would be a periscope zoom camera. But those renders were based on a 3D CAD design from Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer and SmartPrix.

In September, some more renders of the OnePlus 12 popped up, this time based on pre-production unit images. The more recent renders don’t have the square periscope lens; instead, they go back to a standard telephoto lens like on the OnePlus 11. There is also an unknown component in the fourth spot of the camera module.

We should expect the OnePlus 12 to come in black and green colors, which are pretty traditional for OnePlus devices. But there is also a possibility that the OnePlus 12 will have a white variant this year.

In terms of display, the OnePlus 12 will have a 6.7- or 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED panel that can reach up to 2,600 nits of brightness. That is brighter than the 2,400 nits of brightness offered by the Google Pixel 8 Pro but not quite as bright as the 2,800 nits that the OnePlus Open can reach. Still, it would be one of the brightest displays on the market.

Another display rumor is that it could have 2,160Hz PWM dimming. This is a system that, theoretically, prevents your eyes from becoming strained quickly when using the phone’s screen.

OnePlus 12: specs

OnePlus phones typically launch at the beginning of the year with Qualcomm’s latest 8-series chipset. That means we should see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the OnePlus 12.

There is already some information about what to expect from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It will have a new core setup with a 1+3+2+2 configuration: one big core, five medium cores, and two small cores. The chip, in theory, should be more powerful than its predecessor and also be more capable with multi-core benchmarks. Of course, how this translates to real-world use has yet to be seen.

The OnePlus 12 should also have 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It’s also possible that there will be a variant with just 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

OnePlus 12: cameras

OnePlus is notorious for doing something different with the cameras each year, so it can be a little hard to predict. With the OnePlus 12, though, we could be in for a big camera upgrade.

According to original leaks, the OnePlus 12 could have a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens. On the front-facing camera, it may be a 32MP lens.

A more recent leak from October suggests a 48MP ultrawide lens rather than 50MP. However, the main camera and telephoto should still be 50MP and 64MP, respectively. The telephoto lens could also be identical to the one that is in the OnePlus Open, with 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will have the new Sony Lytia camera, which also uses the same stacked pixel design that is found on the OnePlus Open. What this means is that more light can be taken in for each scene, improving the overall brightness and picture quality without overexposure.

And to continue the ongoing partnership, the OnePlus 12 should feature Hasselblad’s signature color science.

OnePlus 12: battery life

Leaks have indicated that the OnePlus 12 will have a large 5,400mAh battery with wired charging speeds up to 100W, but that’s not the most impressive part. OnePlus seems to be bringing back wireless charging — which was omitted with the OnePlus 11 — and it will be up to 50W wireless speeds.

Of course, while OnePlus usually offers very fast wired charging speeds, it also depends on the region. For example, while the OnePlus 11 has up to 100W wired charging speeds, you’d only get up to 80W speeds in the U.S., while everywhere else was 100W. As such, we aren’t sure if the OnePlus 12 will be any different, but it will definitely still be one of the faster-charging phones available in the U.S. market.

It also seems like OnePlus will include a charging adapter in the box with the OnePlus 12. This has largely been phased out by competitors, so OnePlus is one of the few remaining holdouts.

There haven’t been any rumors about the software that we should see on the OnePlus 12, but it’s safe to say that it will probably have some form of Android 14 on it. OnePlus also has its own custom UI, so we should expect OxygenOS 14 on the OnePlus 12.

As far as updates, OnePlus recently committed to delivering four years of major Android OS updates and five years of security patches. The OnePlus 11 was the first phone to fall under this plan, so the OnePlus 12 should also see four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

