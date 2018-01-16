Customer details may have been stolen from the OnePlus web store

OnePlus has opened an investigation into its web store’s payment methods after it emerged that some of its customers had been hit by credit card fraud shortly after making a purchase.

The issue arose when a user by the name of Superdutynick noticed that both of his credit cards had gained fraudulent charges after he made two separate transactions on the OnePlus store. Noting that the only common denominator was the OnePlus store, he started a poll on the official OnePlus forums asking other users had experienced a similar problem. When a significant percentage replied that they had and it was quickly followed by a similar post on Reddit that attracted hundreds of concerned comments, it became obvious that OnePlus was going to have to act fast.

The company did, in fact, react quickly. It responded with a forum post of its own explaining the situation, and later disabled all credit card payments on the website while the investigation was taking place. OnePlus team member Mingyu seems fairly certain what isn’t the cause of the leaks, saying that the recent Magento hack is not to blame, since the OnePlus website has been rebuilt since 2014, and had never included the Magento payment module on the previous Magento ecommerce site. Mingyu also did not believe it was as a result of a breach of OnePlus’s security, since no card details are stored on their servers.

Information security website Fidus seems to disagree with that idea, noting that OnePlus itself is not PCI-DSS compliant, and that while no information is stored on OnePlus’s website, there is a single page still hosted on OnePlus’ infrastructure where card details could be stolen, if an intruder has access. At this time, this seems to be the most likely culprit for the breach, though it’s worth waiting to see what OnePlus’ own investigation turns up.

OnePlus has been one of Android’s major success stories, with the company coming out of nowhere to become an established name within smartphones. It recently released its OnePlus 5T to great acclaim, and while no stranger to controversy, has generally had good press on its side. Thanks to its swift and decisive action to fix this issue as soon as it became apparent, we’re sure OnePlus will bounce back from this.

At this time, it seems that anyone who paid for their purchases via PayPal is in the clear, but OnePlus is urging anyone who has previously made a purchase on its webstore using a credit card to check their statements and get any unauthorized charges reversed wherever possible.