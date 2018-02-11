These Valentine’s Day gifts are perfect for the tech addict in your life

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time of year to remind your significant other how much you care. If you have already perused through our guides highlighting the best, most stylish smartwatches for men and women, and you downloaded our recommended Valentine’s Day apps to secure flowers and candy, then the following quirky products are the perfect way to round out your day of gift-giving.

Divoom Timebox Mini ($60) We first fell in love with the Divoom Timebox Mini when we saw it at the 2017 IFA trade show in Berlin. This tiny Bluetooth speaker connects to an app on your smartphone and lets you create fun retro pixel art. The Divoom Timebox Mini can also display the time, double as an alarm clock, and alert you to notifications from your phone. At $60, it’s an inexpensive gift your partner is sure to love. Buy it now from: Amazon

Popsockets ($10+) You will never know how wonderful Popsockets are until you attach one to your phone. Popsockets are an inexpensive and practical gift. Attach a single Popsockets to the back of your phone and you have an instant stand or grip. Attach two and you have an awesome cord grip for your headphones. You can even create a custom Popsockets for your loved one, but these start at $15. Buy it now from: Amazon Popsockets



Casetify ($29+) Caseify manufactures some of our favorite smartphone cases for just about every smartphone you can imagine. With Caseify’s customization options, it’s simple to create a truly special Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one. Select from the dozens of templates on the Caseify website, or use the layout tool to create a case that celebrates your relationship. Cases start at $29 (for simple monograms) and are usually shipped within two to three weeks, however, FedEx service is available for faster delivery. Buy it now from: Casetify



Prynt Pocket ($150) Does your partner plaster the walls with physical photos? If so, the Prynt Pocket may be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Prynt Pocket attaches to your iPhone, making it easy to print your favorite photos. If you print lots of photos, the company offers an unlimited paper subscription, saving you time and money. While the Prynt Pocket is a little pricey at $150, it’s a great way to capture and share your special moments. You can pre-order one if your partner has an Android phone. Buy it now from: Amazon Prynt

Banana Phone ($40) Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift that’s truly offbeat? Banana Phone is mobile handset that connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, so you can put the banana to your ear for any calls. In addition to being a pretty awesome handset, the company donates a portion of all sales proceeds to Gearing Up For Gorillas. At $40, it’s an inexpensive and fun gift for a good cause. Buy it now from: Amazon