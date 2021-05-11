The best OnePlus 8T screen protectors

There’s no denying that the OnePlus 8T is one good-looking phone, whether you opt for the sleek Lunar Silver version or go bold with the vivid Aquamarine Green color. Chances are, you’ve already picked up one of the best OnePlus 8T cases for your new phone — but what about that expansive 6.55-inch screen? A durable screen protector not only keeps your device’s screen safe from scratches and impact, but it also keeps fingerprints, dust, and grease at bay so your phone stays looking as fresh and shiny as the day you unboxed it. No need to spend hours trawling the web for a screen protector — we’ve done the hard work and rounded up some of the best screen protectors available, from film protectors to tempered glass options.

UniqueMe Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This handy multipack has everything you need to keep your OnePlus 8T screen and camera safe. With three tempered glass screen protectors and two camera lens protectors with a 9H hardness rating, your phone is protected from impact, scratches, and scuffs. These protectors are ultra-thin and responsive and come bundled with a frame, microfiber cloth, dust-removal stickers, and wipes for easy, bubble-free installation.

OnePlus 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Sometimes only the official option will do, like this tempered glass screen protector from OnePlus. Crafted specifically for the OnePlus 8T using advanced CNC machining processes and 9H hardness glass, it’s shatterproof and impact-resistant, keeping your phone screen safe from cracks, drops, and scratches. An oleophobic coating keeps greasy, dirty fingerprint smudges at bay without affecting responsiveness. It may cost a little more than some other options on our list, but for the full OnePlus experience, it’s a must.

Supershieldz PET Film Screen Protector

For those who prefer film protectors to tempered glass, this six-pack of PET film protectors from Supershieldz is just the ticket. Easy to install, these films adhere perfectly to your phone screen, are easy to apply, and leave no sticky residue when removed. The high-definition transparency film ensures your screen resolution is crystal clear while offering protection from scratches, scrapes, and dust, and with six films in this pack, you can replace your screen protector whenever needed — or share them with a friend.

AmFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

What’s better than a reliable tempered glass screen protector? One that comes with a bubble-free guarantee, like this triple-pack of protectors from AmFilm. Easy to install, these protectors are constructed from durable 9H hardness glass for the ultimate protection against scratches and impact. They’re ultra-thin, too, at just 0.3mm, so they won’t interfere with touchscreen sensitivity. Included in the box is everything you need to install your protector, including wet and dry wipes, a squeegee, a microfiber cloth, and an installation guide.

Whitestone Dome Glass EZ Screen Protector

Whitestone Dome is a brand name you can trust when it comes to screen protection — and for $10, you can pick up this triple-pack of tempered glass protectors for your OnePlus 8T. The handy installation tool makes installing your protector a breeze — no bubbles or misaligned edges. These protectors are so thin and smooth that you’ll forget they’re there — and you’ll always have a spare on hand if your protector needs replacing. The 2.5D tempered glass is shatter-resistant and has an oleophobic coating, protecting against drops, scratches, and fingerprints.

IQ Shield Film Screen Protector

IQ Shield’s smart film protector is flexible and tough — and comes in a pack of two so you can keep a spare on hand or give one to a friend. This non-yellowing film ensures your device display remains crystal clear, and it adheres perfectly to the clean lines of the OnePlus 8T thanks to the non-bubble adhesive and a simple installation method. Smooth to the touch, this self-healing film recovers from minor abrasions, scratches, and dents, so it’ll look as good as new for longer. The two-pack comes bundled with a lint-less cloth, squeegee, and installation instructions, so it’s a breeze to install — and it comes with a lifetime replacement warranty, all for less than $10.

Editors' Recommendations