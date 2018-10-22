Digital Trends
Mobile

Razer Phone 2 vs. Red Magic Phone vs. Honor Play: Which gaming phone is best?

Mark Jansen
By
Red Magic Phone
Mark Jansen/Digital Trends

Gaming phones have gone from being virtually nonexistent to increasingly common in less than a year. With high-powered processors, big screens, and even bigger batteries, there are now more choices than ever if you’re looking for a phone to support your mobile gaming habit.

The Razer Phone 2 is the latest gaming phone to emerge, but is Razer’s updated monolith good enough to stand atop the pile? We pitted it against the Red Magic Phone and the Honor Play to find out.

Specs

Razer Phone 2 Red Magic Phone
 Honor Play
Size 158.5 x 79 x 8.5 mm (6.24 x 3.11 x 0.33 inches) 158.1 x 74.9 x 9.5 mm (6.22 x 2.95 x 0.37 inches) 157.9 x 74.3 x 7.5 mm (6.22 x 2.93 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 220 grams (7.76 ounces) 185 grams (6.53 ounces) 176 grams (6.21 ounces)
Screen size 5.72-inch Ultramotion IPS LCD 6.0-inch IPS LCD 6.3-inch IPS LCD
Screen resolution 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (513 pixels per inch) 2,160 x 1,080 pixels (402 pixels per inch) 2,340 x 1,080 pixels (409 pixels per inch)
Operating system Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo EMUI 8 (over Android 8.1 Oreo)
Storage space 64GB 64GB (with 6GB of RAM), 128GB (with 8GB of RAM) 64GB
MicroSD card slot Yes, up to 512GB No Yes, up to 256GB
Tap-to-pay services Google Pay No Google Pay
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Kirin 970
RAM 8GB 6GB (with 64GB of storage), 8GB (with 128GB of storage) 4GB, 6GB
Camera Dual 12MP rear, 8MP front 24MP rear, 8MP front Dual 16MP and 2MP rear, 16MP front
Video 2,160p at 60 fps, 1,080p at 120 fps 2,160p at 30 fps, 1,080p at 30 fps 2,160p at 30 fps, 1,080p at 30 fps
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 4.2
Ports USB-C USB-C, headphone jack USB-C, headphone jack
Fingerprint sensor Yes Yes Yes
Water resistance IP67 No No
Battery 4,000mAh

Fast charging (QuickCharge 4.0+)

Qi wireless charging

 3,800mAh

Fast charging (QuickCharge 3.0)

 3,750mAh
App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Google Play Store
Network support T-Mobile, AT&T T-Mobile, AT&T T-Mobile, AT&T
Colors Mirror Black, Rugged Satin Black, Red, Flame Red Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Violet, Player Edition Red, Player Edition Black
Price $800 $520 Around $380
Buy from Razer Red Magic Honor
Review score 3 out of 5 stars 3.5 out of 5 stars 3.5 out of 5 stars

Performance, battery life, and charging

Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Power is important in a gaming phone. After all, what’s the point of a gaming phone if it can’t handle the latest games? According to benchmarks, the Razer Phone 2’s Snapdragon 845 is the most powerful processor, followed by the Red Magic Phone’s Snapdragon 835, and then the Honor Play’s Kirin 970. However, the gap isn’t very telling right now, because each of these phones has more than enough power to keep up with the most demanding modern games.

A large battery is also helpful when playing a lot of games, and each of these phones comes with a large battery that’ll easily last a full day. The Razer Phone 2 comes with the fastest charging, going from 18 percent to 90 percent in just over an hour — and it also comes with Qi wireless charging, which the other two phones lack.

While each of these phones will give you amazing performance on all the latest games, the Razer Phone 2 is the most powerful, with the biggest battery, and the best charging abilities.

Winner: Razer Phone 2

Design and durability

Gaming phones are an interesting, at least partly because they don’t conform to the usual beauty standards. The Honor Play is the most normal-looking of the three, with slim bezels, a notch, and vertically stacked lenses — it’s very similar to the iPhone X. The Red Magic Phone has a similar bezel-less design, but it breaks the mold with a prism-shaped back and RGB light strip. The Razer Phone 2 is the most different-looking of the lot, with huge bezels at the top and bottom of the phone that hold its front-facing speakers, an angular design, and the RGB logo on the back.

The Razer Phone 2 has more fragile glass on the back, but it also comes with IP67-rated water resistance. The Red Magic Phone and Honor Play both come with more durable metal bodies, but lack any water-resistance. However, they both have headphone jacks, which the Razer Phone 2 lacks.

It’s tougher than usual to judge this category, but we figure you might be looking for something more unique-looking if you’re interested in these phones. The Razer Phone 2’s bezels may be large, but the speakers are worth the sacrifice, and it has an angular beauty all its own.

Winner: Razer Phone 2

Display

honor play blue and pink models front
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

You’ll find large LCD displays on each of these phones. The Honor Play’s 6.3-inch display is the largest, followed by the Red Magic’s 6-inch display, and then the Razer Phone 2’s 5.72-inch display. The Razer Phone 2 is the only display to run a 1440p resolution, while the other two top out at 1080p — making Razer’s display significantly sharper.

But that’s not the only trick up the Razer Phone 2’s sleeve. It has a 120Hz Ultramotion display, meaning it refreshes twice as fast as most other phones. While that may not sound impressive, the smoothness it produces has to be seen to be believed. As a result, the Razer Phone 2 feels super-smooth, even during day-to-day tasks — and it’s a huge boost to mobile gaming. While the other two phones have great displays, the Razer Phone 2’s display is truly special.

Winner: Razer Phone 2

Camera

Red Magic Phone
Mark Jansen/Digital Trends

The camera was one of the original Razor Phone‘s major negatives, so we were excited when Razer told us it had completely revamped the Razer Phone 2’s camera. Unfortunately, while it’s definitely improved, the Razer Phone 2’s dual 12-megapixel lenses are still a disappointment. The Red Magic Phone suffers a similar fate, with the 24-megapixel single lens not delivering great results in lower lighting.

So, it’s no surprise that the Honor Play runs away with this category. While it’s clear that the 24-megapixel and 2-megapixel lens weren’t ever meant to challenge heavyweights like the Galaxy Note 9 or iPhone XS, the Play offers a fully featured camera that produces shots you won’t be ashamed to share. It’s even got Huawei’s scene-recognition A.I. to back up the camera’s great performance.

The Razer Phone 2 has definitely improved, but the improvements just aren’t enough to take it up to the Honor Play’s level.

Winner: Honor Play

Software and updates

Razer Phone review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

You’ll find Android Oreo on each of these phones, but each with a slightly different spin. The Red Magic Phone runs close to stock Android, with a few additions that control the RGB light strip, and some game-boosting features — but otherwise it’s pure Android. The Razer Phone 2 is similar, and uses Nova Launcher to provide an amazingly customizable experience. The Honor Play is the most different from stock Android, and uses Huawei’s EMUI 8 skin. It’s not a bad UI, but it’s certainly different from what most Android phone owners are used to.

In terms of updates ,you’ll find a mixed bag. You may assume Honor would be the slowest at getting updates out, but with the debut of EMUI 9 on Huawei’s Mate 20 series, you can probably expect Android 9.0 Pie on the Honor Play fairly soon. The first Razer Phone saw a fairly quick update to Android 8.0 Oreo as well, so we expect to see the Razer Phone 2 get updated to the latest Android in the not-too-distant future. Unfortunately, while the Red Magic has been promised an update to Pie, no date has been given.

It’s between the Razer Phone 2 and Honor Play for sheer speed of updates.

Winners: Razer Phone 2 and Honor Play

Special features

Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

You won’t find many special features on the Razer Phone 2. There’s the 120Hz display and an app to help you find supported games, but apart from that, you’ll have to be happy with just getting some options to control when and how the RGB logo flashes. It’s a similar situation with the Red Magic Phone, which comes with the Gameboost Mode and controls for the RGB light strip, but precious little else.

The Honor Play is the standout choice here. It has GPU Turbo to keep up with the competition, but also comes with A.I. that boosts the camera and sorts your gallery, the Smart Shock feature that matches device vibration to your game, and facial unlocking. The Honor Play just has more to offer than the other two phones.

Winner: Honor Play

Price

The Razer Phone 2 starts from $800 for 64GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The Red Magic Phone only costs $520, but still is not available in the U.S., despite launching in Europe and the U.K. The Honor Play is the cheapest, costing just 330 euros (roughly $380), but it also hasn’t been launched in the U.S. yet. None of these phones will work fully with Verizon or Sprint, so you’ll need to be on T-Mobile or AT&T, though the Razer Phone 2 does have the right LTE bands for Verizon.

Overall winner: Razer Phone 2

It’s not perfect by any means — once again the camera is the weak point — but the Razer Phone 2 is the best dedicated gaming phone. With a super-smooth 120Hz display and the powerful Snapdragon 845, it’ll run whatever you want and look and sound amazing.

If you’re looking to game without spending $800, the Honor Play is an excellent choice that offers great value for your money. It’s powerful, has a decent display, and even has a great camera thrown into the bargain — but you will need to import it. It’s harder to recommend the Red Magic Phone, which sits between the two other phones in price (and perilously close to the excellent OnePlus 6) — but it’s still a great performer with a truly unique style. Overall, though, the Razer Phone 2 has regained the throne — for now.

Don't Miss

How to track a phone using Android or iOS
best MVNO
Mobile

Strapped after your latest smartphone purchase? Check out our favorite MVNOs

Looking to switch from a major carrier to something a little more affordable? Luckily, there are a ton of great MVNO options to choose from. Check out our guide to the best MVNOs, from Boost Mobile to Google Project Fi.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iphone xs max camera guide
Mobile

How to take great photos with the iPhone XS, Apple’s finest camera phone yet

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max feature the best cameras yet seen on an Apple smartphone, ready for you to get out and take great photos. Here's our guide to help ensure each shot you take is a winner.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Files Go
Mobile

If you're light on memory, these are the best lite apps for Android and iOS

Looking to save data, storage, and reduce performance issues? Lite apps and Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) are the best options. Here's our roundup of lite apps and PWAs for all the most popular apps on the market.
Posted By Rose Behar
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

Master your new LG phone with these V40 ThinQ tips and tricks

With five cameras and awesome specs, the LG V40 ThinQ is one of the most innovative phones of 2018. While the V40 can get a great shot in any scenario, it's capable of so much more. Here are a few of our favorite tips and tricks.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Gaming

The Xbox app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox app can't do it all, but it does allow you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to track a phone
Mobile

Find out how to keep tabs on your phone with these helpful tracking tips

Need to keep tabs on the location of your cell phone or smartphone? Consult this guide for tips and tricks on how to track a phone, whether you're currently rocking Android, iOS, or something more old-school.
Posted By Simon Hill
awesome tech you cant buy yet kupol helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I.-powered cat toys, wallets, food containers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Razer Phone 2
Product Review

It's got game. But the Razer Phone 2 is still crippled by its camera

The Razer Phone 2 will impress with its gaming prowess and 120Hz screen. But if you care at all about taking pictures on your phone, skip it. While Razer has improved the camera, it’s still short of the competition.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google gboard floating keyboard news
Mobile

Google’s new floating keyboard is so helpful, it’ll put you on cloud nine

Bezel-less smartphones look great, but typing isn't always so good, as grip can be more of a challenge. That's where Google's Gboard keyboard comes into play. It now has a floating keyboard feature to help out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
xiaomi mi mix 3 news camera teaser
Mobile

Insane 5G Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 boasts a retro slide-up camera

Xiaomi will announce the Mi Mix 3 smartphone on October 25, and according to the company's spokesperson, it will be capable of connecting at 5G speeds and feature 10GB of RAM -- two world firsts.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Tronsmart AirAmp Wireless Charger
Mobile

Declutter your life with our favorite wireless chargers for Android and iPhones

We checked out the best wireless phone chargers to make tangles and uncooperative ports a thing of the past. Whether you have an iPhone or Android, find out which wireless charging pads are worth buying, and how their features compare.
Posted By Simon Hill
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Huawei Mate 20
Mobile

Huawei confirms it won't be selling the Mate 20 series in the U.S.

Huawei has released the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X. With all-new Kirin processors, advanced A.I. brains, and an amazing triple camera, here's absolutely everything you need to know about the new Mate 20 series.
Posted By Mark Jansen
miggo pictar pro kickstarter table small
Photography

8 weird, useful camera accessories for your iPhone or Android

With the rise of smartphone cameras comes an explosion of accessories aimed at enhancing your photography skills. Here, we take a look at a few, from add-on grips to entire camera units designed specifically to work with iOS devices.
Posted By Gannon Burgett