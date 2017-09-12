Samsung chief says 2018 Galaxy Note may have a foldable design

Why it matters to you Samsung wants you to forget the Galaxy Note's unfortunate recent history, and it may do so by making the 2018 model an exciting technical showcase.

Samsung’s president of mobile, D.J. Koh, has said its 2018 Galaxy Note phone may have a foldable design, if the company can find solutions to unnamed problems with the technology. Koh made the statement to reporters in South Korea, stating that, “As head of the business, I can say [it is] our current goal in next year,” when questioned about a bendable device.

Rumors of the Galaxy X, also known as Project Valley, have spread for years. The device has never been seen publicly, which indicates Samsung has been battling with technical issues, and this has now been backed up by Koh’s statement. He didn’t provide any details on what the problems were, saying only that, “several hurdles” must be overcome before the phone is ready for release.

The exact design and nature of the device is also unknown. Patent designs and concept drawings have shown a take on the classic clamshell design, which when opened reveals a full length touchscreen. However, many of these concepts are several years old, and may no longer be relevant. Koh also warned that if the problems couldn’t be solved in time, the release date for the bendable Galaxy Note will be pushed back.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note brand took a big hit at the end of 2016, after the Note 7 was recalled and ultimately canceled; but Samsung forged ahead with the Galaxy Note 8. The latest Note isn’t all that different from the Note 7, and takes its one main feature difference — the Infinity screen — from the Galaxy S8. By reinventing the Galaxy Note brand with a cutting-edge flexible phone in 2018, Samsung could shake off the Note’s tarnished image, and return to the Note’s past glories as a technical showcase device for the company.

The last we heard about the Galaxy X was the possibility of a limited test run being produced in the second half of this year. It was never certain this device would be released to the public, but if it has been proceeding with moderate success behind closed doors, that may explain why Samsung is happy to tease future plans for the phone now. Additionally, the news also comes on the day Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, from which Samsung will be keen to draw attention.

Interestingly, this is not the first time flexible-screen technology has been linked with the Note line. In 2013, a special edition of the Galaxy Note 3 with a flexible display was rumored, but obviously was never released.