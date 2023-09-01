This Samsung phone just had its price slashed to $300

Labor Day sales are the ideal chance to get something for much less than usual. One of those highlights is being able to buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone for $300 at Amazon, saving a massive $150 off the usual price of $450. One of the better phone deals around, it’s ideal if you want an affordable phone that’s still reliable. Here’s what you need to know before you make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung makes some of the best phones around and while the Samsung Galaxy A53 isn’t quite as feature-packed, it’s still worth your time. It has a delightful 6.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate guaranteeing smooth scrolling while you use it. It’s pretty speedy too thanks to its octa-core processor so it’s well-suited for multitasking and all your daily needs.

For those times you want to take some photos, you’ve got options too. There’s a 32MP front camera for taking selfies, along with a 64MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera for all your main snaps. Add on a 5MP depth camera and 5MP macro camera and the options are pretty extensive for a phone at this price, even if it isn’t one of the best Android phones. Reliable software such as Single Take mode so you can capture video or photos with just one tap, along with image stabilization technology all add to your photo-taking potential.

For when you’re on the move, there’s also 5G connectivity giving you faster data speeds provided your phone network supports it. You still get a long-lasting battery of two days while it’s fast to recharge too. 128GB of storage space gives you plenty of room for apps, video clips, and photos while you can always expand it later if you prefer.

An ideal affordable phone, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is usually priced at $450. Right now though, you can buy it from Amazon for $300 making it even more attainable for many people. If you’re after a reliable phone for less, give this one serious consideration but don’t take too long. As a Labor Day deal, it’s likely to end very soon.

Editors' Recommendations