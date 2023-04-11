 Skip to main content
Buy the new Samsung Galaxy A54 and get a $50 Amazon gift card

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Galaxy A54 range, with one model showing the screen.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The newly released Samsung Galaxy A54 is already part of the phone deals on Amazon, as you’ll receive a $50 gift card from the retailer when you buy the device for its sticker price of $450. If you’re already set on purchasing the smartphone, the gift card is a cool throw-in, but if you’re still on the fence, this offer may be what it takes to get you to pull the trigger. The deal may end at any moment though, so you may want to take advantage of it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A54

The Samsung Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, for a display that’s crisp, clear, and colorful while you’re browsing social media, playing games, and watching streaming content. It promises smooth performance with Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, and you can expand its internal storage of 128GB by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The Galaxy A54 has a 32MP selfie camera at the front, and a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 5MP macro camera at the back.

There have been comparisons between the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Samsung Galaxy S23, the brand’s current flagship smartphone, because of their minimalist designs and triple-camera setup at the back. The Galaxy S23 ultimately comes out on top, as expected, but the Galaxy A54 puts up a good fight, performing well despite a starting price of $450 that’s nearly half of the staring price of $800 for the Galaxy S23. The Galaxy A54 is a great smartphone option with excellent value for money as it holds up remarkably well to the Galaxy S23.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 may turn out to be your best smartphone purchase this year, and if you’re interested, why not take advantage of Amazon’s offer that throws in a $50 gift card when you buy the device for its original price of $450? There’s no information on how long this deal is available, but we’re not expecting it to last forever. Before it disappears, go ahead and buy the Samsung Galaxy A54.

