Can this cheap Samsung phone beat the Galaxy S24? We found out

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy A55 next to each other.
Samsung Galaxy S24 (left) and Galaxy A55 Digital Trends

Samsung has had a busy 2024, announcing a myriad of new smartphones in a short amount of time. Two of these models are the Samsung Galaxy A55 and the Samsung Galaxy S24. The former is a mid-priced phone offering great value for the money, while the latter is one of the company’s high-end models with all the latest features and technology.

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone and have narrowed your search to the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy S24, you’ve come to the right place. Both phones are excellent choices, but some essential differences may help you decide which is best for you. In this comparison, we’ll look at each phone’s features, including design, display, camera, performance, and battery life. Let’s dig in.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: specs

Galaxy S24 Galaxy A55
Weight 5.93 oz (168.0 g) 7.51 oz (213.0 g)
Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm) 6.34 x 3.05 x 0.32 inches (161.1 x 77.4 8.2 mm)
Screen size, specs 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

120Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

120Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels, 416 ppi

2,600 nits peak brightness

 2340 x 1080 pixels, 411 ppi

1,000 nits peak brightness
Operating system Android 14

One UI 6.1

Seven years of Android OS and One UI updates

Seven years of security updates

 Android 14

One UI 6.1

Four years of Android OS and One UI updates

Five years of security updates
Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Exynos 1480
RAM 8GB 8GB or 12GB
Camera 50MP Main Camera, ƒ/1.8
12MP Ultrawide Camera, ƒ/2.2
10MP Telephoto Camera, ƒ/2.4, 3x optical zoom
12MP Front Camera, ƒ/2.2

50MP Main Camera, f/1.8
12MP Ultrawide Camera, f/2.2
5MP Macro Camera, f/2.4
32MP Front Camera, f/2.2
Video Up to 8K at 30 frames per second (fps)

4K at 60 fps

FHD at 120 fps

960 fps for slow motion

 4K at 30 fps

1080p at 30/60 fps

720p  at 30 fps
Galaxy AI Yes No
Water Resistance IP68 IP67
Battery
4,000 mAh
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging

5,000mAh

25W wired charging
Colors Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue Iceblue, Lilac, Navy, Lemon
Price From $800 From around $564
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: design and display

1 of 2
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray held in hand.
Galaxy S24 Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy A55.
Galaxy A55 Samsung

Both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy A55 phones have unique features. The Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, while the Galaxy A55 has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. Both phones offer a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and similar screen resolution. However, the Galaxy S24 has a higher peak brightness of 2,600 nits compared to the 1,000 nits of the Galaxy A55. In other words, it’ll be much easier to see the S24’s display in a brightly lit room or in direct sunlight.

The front of both phones has a flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The Galaxy S24 has an aluminum frame, which the Galaxy A55 also has — that’s a nice perk for a midrange phone like this.

The two phones’ color options are quite different. The Galaxy S24 comes in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue. On the other hand, the Galaxy A55 offers four pastel color options: Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy, and Lemon.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: performance and battery

Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray leaning on post with a side angle showing frame.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S24 provides better internals than the Galaxy A55. The former comes with a superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, while the latter uses the Samsung Exynos 1480. As the Galaxy A55 is a new model, it’s not possible to make an exact comparison between the two chips. However, it’s safe to assume that the Snapdragon chip will offer a more efficient and better experience.

The Galaxy S24 has a 4,000mAh Li-Ion battery, while the Galaxy A55 has a larger 5,000mAh battery. Both models offer all-day battery life, which is somewhat influenced by the display size. Both support 25-watt wired charging, although only the Galaxy S24 provides wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: cameras

Close up of the Samsung Galaxy A55 in yellow.
Samsung

Both phones have a triple camera system on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. However, the higher-end Galaxy S24 model also features a 10MP telephoto camera, while the Galaxy A55 model comes with a 5MP macro camera.

The Galaxy S24 also supports 8K video recording at up to 30 frames per second (fps), whereas the Galaxy A55 maxes out at 4K at 30 fps. The former also features a 12MP front-facing camera that can record 4K up to 60 fps, while the latter comes with a 32MP front camera that can record 4K video at 30 fps.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: Galaxy AI

An example of Galaxy AI's Edit Suggestions feature on the Galaxy S24 Plus.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It is highly likely that when the history of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is written, Galaxy AI will be mentioned as a critical technology. This innovative technology is only available on the Galaxy S24 and not something you can access on the Galaxy A55. It aims to enhance the user experience by utilizing both on-device and cloud-based AI systems.

What can you do with Galaxy AI? You can translate and transcribe phone calls, remove unwanted objects from photos, summarize your notes, transcribe voice recordings, and more. These features aren’t ones you’ll use every day, but in the right circumstances, they can be great to have.

Samsung has no plans to bring Galaxy AI to mid-priced phones like the Galaxy A55, an important point worth considering before making your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: price and availability

Galaxy A55 in blue.
Samsung

The Galaxy S24 is available worldwide with 128GB or 256GB of storage. Its starting price is $800, although you’ll likely find discounts on new and upgraded purchases.

The Galaxy A55 is only now launching in Europe and other select markets, with a worldwide rollout expected later. It starts at £439 (around $564) and is also available with 128GB or 256GB of storage. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy A55 is not coming to the U.S., so if you live in the U.S., the Galaxy S24 is your default choice between the two.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: verdict

Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray laying on a concrete bench.
Christine Romero-Chan. / Digital Trends

Price and screen size are two significant factors that could influence users to prefer the Galaxy A55 over the Galaxy S24. The Galaxy A55 is less expensive and has a slightly larger display. However, if these two points are not significant concerns, it becomes apparent that the Galaxy S24 is the better overall choice.

The Galaxy S24 is a flagship smartphone with a superior screen and camera system, wireless charging support, a better chip, and a more comprehensive range of colors. It also boasts Samsung’s Galaxy AI technology, which can be genuinely helpful.

Do you want one last reason to choose the Galaxy S24 instead of the Galaxy A55? Samsung has promised to provide software and security updates for seven years on the S24, while the A55 will only receive four years of software updates and five years of security updates. If you plan on keeping your phone for many years, this could be a game changer.

If you want to pay less for a Samsung smartphone and you live in a market where it is available, consider the Galaxy A55. If you live in the U.S. and want a cheaper option, consider the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy A54. Otherwise, the Galaxy S24 is the better choice.

