  1. Mobile

Samsung sends surprise invites for Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20

By

We’re barely done with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch, but Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 is already official. The event is scheduled 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on October 20, and Samsung says we’re all invited to watch the livestream on Samsung’s YouTube channel. All that’s left to do is wait and wonder what they have planned.

Samsung holds events a few times each year. A new lineup of Galaxy S21 phones was announced in January, and the event in March was all about laptops. The most recent Unpacked event introduced several new products, including a new Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2, and the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Since all that happened in August, what’s left to announce? It’s hard to say.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2.
Samsung

There probably won’t be a Galaxy S21 FE

Last year’s late-September launch event featured the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), but we’re not expecting to see a new one this year. The Galaxy S21 FE was originally going to launch in mid-October, but the launch was reportedly canceled due to a chip shortage affecting the mobile market.

While the chip issue could have been resolved, a report from Korean news site Digital Daily makes a launch of this device seem unlikely. It quoted a Samsung official as saying: “We are reviewing the smartphone launch itself.”

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition render in green.
Evan Blass

How about a Galaxy Note 21? Don’t get your hopes up

It’s probably not going to be a Galaxy Note 21, either. Aside from rumors of it also being canceled, foldable devices are a natural replacement for Note phones. Foldable smartphones are as small as a regular smartphone, and they have as much room for productivity as a tablet. Now that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports the S Pen, how can the Galaxy Note compete?

Wait and see

This year, users are invited to Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 “to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology.”

That doesn’t fuel much speculation, but at least we know what not to expect. The wait will end when the event starts at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on October 20 . You can watch the stream on YouTube and follow along with the news being posted in Samsung Newsroom. We’ll be doing our own coverage as well, of course.

Editors' Recommendations

How to turn off subtitles on Netflix

Netflix on a TV.

The best stand-up comedy on Netflix right now

Trevor Noah performs in Afraid of the Dark.

M1X MacBook Pros rumored to get 120Hz mini-LED display, new pricing scheme

The invite to Apple's October event, with "Unleashed" written under the Apple logo.

We can’t believe how cheap AirPods Pro are at Staples today

Apple Airpods pro with wireless charging case on a wood table top.

Samsung’s new Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor is big, bright, and fast

Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor.

OnePlus 9RT: Everything you need to know

OnePlus 9RT leaked in silver color option showing the camera module of the smartphone.

Netgear’s $1,500 Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6E router promises double the speed

netgear quad band orbi wi fi 6e mesh rbke960 three tcm148 129985

2022 BMW i4 first drive review: The real deal

2022 BMW i4 M50

Get 15% off everything at NutriBullet with this coupon code!

Magic Bullet Air Fryer in Kitchen

Best Buy is practically handing out massive TVs during this SURPRISE SALE

The 65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, front view.

Samsung aims to double its Exynos shipments ahead of Galaxy S22 launch

The Galaxy S21 Ultra from the back, held in a hand.

Best cheap wireless keyboard deals for October 2021

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

The best phones for 2021

iPhone 13 Pro style shot.