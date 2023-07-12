 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This Samsung Galaxy Watch is $151 for a few more hours

Noah McGraw
By
A woman wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and smiling.

Prime Day is coming to a close. After two straight days of fantastic discounts, most Prime Day deals will disappear tonight or early tomorrow morning. We’ll have a few left over, but anything labeled a “Prime Day Deal” by Amazon is liable to go away at any moment. If you have any deals in your line of sight that you haven’t snatched up, grab them now. One of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals is still alive. Two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are on sale. If you buy one without LTE, it’s down to $151 from $200. If you opt for the watch with LTE, you’ll pay $183 instead of $250. Let’s dig into what there is to love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 w/o LTE — $151, was $200

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 w/ LTE — $183, was $250

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 during Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is no longer the newest model. The Galaxy Watch 5 was launched recently (and it’s also on sale). That doesn’t mean it isn’t a great piece of technology. There are two main reasons for owning a smartwatch: The interconnectivity benefits and the fitness features. If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, owning a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch is a no-brainer. The two fit together like hand and glove. You’ll be able to answer the phone, read and write texts, change your music, and much more right on your wrist. Since this is an Android device, you have the full power of Google too, which means you can do fancy things like pay at cash registers by tapping your watch.

The fitness aspect is the other big benefit of a smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 4 can do in-depth body composition analysis. You can get reports on body fat, metabolic rate, body mass index and more. The battery can last for about 40 hours, which means you don’t need to plug it in every night. That gives you the chance to take advantage of the sleep tracker that lets you know how much quality rest you’re actually getting every night.

Related

Grab one of these Samsung Galaxy Watch models soon. Their price cuts will likely end tonight. Check them out before they disappear.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 w/o LTE — $151, was $200

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 w/ LTE — $183, was $250

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Samsung Galaxy S23 had its price slashed by $200 for Prime Day
Samsung Galaxy S23 quick panel customization

Is it time to upgrade your smartphone? Prime Day deals just gave you the best excuse you could ask for. Right now the Samsung Galaxy S23, the newest base model in the line, just got a nice price cut. Normally $800, the unlocked version of the S23 is now just $600. That's $200 off, a 25% discount. This sale will be active July 11 and 12, but we have no guarantee it will last past Prime Day. Grab it while you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the base model of the newest S series. It's an impressive phone. It has a lot of great features at a fairly low price. If you're looking for a small phone, one that packs a punch without literally stretching your pockets, this might be the phone for you. However, if you don't care about size and want to go all out on the screen, camera and more, you should get the S23 Ultra.

Read more
Prime Day: Over 100 unlocked phones just had their prices slashed
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Phone Deals

Prime Day is here, and that’s good news if you’re in the market for a new smartphone, and if you’re looking to purchase one outright without committing immediately to a carrier or to monthly payment plans. Amazon has more than 100 unlocked phones seeing huge discounts today, as well as some additional smartphone accessories. These Prime Day phone deals include discounts on some of the best phones you can find on the market. Of particular note are some of the best Android phones that you’ll find in this sale, and you’ll even find some options that rank up there with the best phones for kids.

Why you should shop unlocked phones this Prime Day
There’s so many things you can do with a smartphone these days that there’s few that can’t live up to most people’s needs. Prime Day is seeing so many discounts on unlocked phones that it’s probably best to start with the lowest prices. Motorola is a name brand smartphone maker, and the Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 model is seeing

Read more
Some of the best portable chargers are on sale for Prime Day
The Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh portable charger.

With smartphones and other electronic devices already a necessity in this digital world that we live in, you should always have a portable charger with you to make sure that your gadgets never run out of juice. If you don't have one yet, or if you're looking to upgrade from a low-capacity powerbank, you may want to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deals for portable chargers. There's a lot of models with discounts, made by brands like Anker, Mophie, and Belkin, but if you don't want to miss out on these bargains, you're going to have to hurry in selecting which one you're going to buy because stocks may already be running low for the shopping event.

What to buy in Amazon's Prime Day portable charger deals
The cheapest portable charger that you can get from Amazon for Prime Day is the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K, which is included in our roundup of the best battery packs for the Steam Deck as the top affordable option. It's currently even cheaper at

Read more