Hurry! This Samsung Galaxy Watch is $151 for a few more hours

Prime Day is coming to a close. After two straight days of fantastic discounts, most Prime Day deals will disappear tonight or early tomorrow morning. We’ll have a few left over, but anything labeled a “Prime Day Deal” by Amazon is liable to go away at any moment. If you have any deals in your line of sight that you haven’t snatched up, grab them now. One of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals is still alive. Two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are on sale. If you buy one without LTE, it’s down to $151 from $200. If you opt for the watch with LTE, you’ll pay $183 instead of $250. Let’s dig into what there is to love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 w/o LTE — $151, was $200

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 w/ LTE — $183, was $250

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 during Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is no longer the newest model. The Galaxy Watch 5 was launched recently (and it’s also on sale). That doesn’t mean it isn’t a great piece of technology. There are two main reasons for owning a smartwatch: The interconnectivity benefits and the fitness features. If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, owning a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch is a no-brainer. The two fit together like hand and glove. You’ll be able to answer the phone, read and write texts, change your music, and much more right on your wrist. Since this is an Android device, you have the full power of Google too, which means you can do fancy things like pay at cash registers by tapping your watch.

The fitness aspect is the other big benefit of a smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 4 can do in-depth body composition analysis. You can get reports on body fat, metabolic rate, body mass index and more. The battery can last for about 40 hours, which means you don’t need to plug it in every night. That gives you the chance to take advantage of the sleep tracker that lets you know how much quality rest you’re actually getting every night.

Grab one of these Samsung Galaxy Watch models soon. Their price cuts will likely end tonight. Check them out before they disappear.

