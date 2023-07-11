Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just got a massive 46% price cut

Some of the best smartwatches have become essential tools and companions for our day-to-day lives, whether it’s helping decrease screen time or track our health. One of the best is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which is a great option if you’re in the Samsung ecosystem, and even if you’re not, it’s still the best non-apple smartwatch on the market. Luckily, there are some great Prime Day deals on the Galaxy watches, like this one from Amazon, bringing it down to $151 from $280 for the 40mm version.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is easily one of the best Android smartwatches on the market and has many features. For example, it comes with a gorgeous 1.2-inch AMOLED screen running a 396 x 396 resolution on the 40mm version, and it has bright colors and sharp images, as you’d expect from a screen coming from Amazon. As for performance, it’s quick and snappy, backed by Samsung’s Exynos W920 chipset and 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage, which isn’t likely to run out any time soon and helps give a smooth experience. Battery life is also impressive, at roughly 24 hours with an active day, although you could potentially push it to 50 hours if you turn off always-on and lower the brightness.

Unfortunately, there’s no rotating bezel like you might find on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is a shame, and worth considering whether you want to go for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, as there are great deals on the Watch 4 Classic as well. Luckily, the Watch 5 more than makes up for it in health tracking, with sensors for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, an ECG app for A-fib detection, and the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, the latter of which will give you stats on things such as skeletal mass, body water, and a few other things.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an excellent smartwatch if you want something versatile and budget-friendly. While it lacks some features of the Watch 5 Pro and the Watch 4 Classic, you can’t beat the $151 price tag from Amazon, which is peanuts for one of the best Android smartwatches. Even so, it’s always worth checking out other smartwatch deals for alternatives.

