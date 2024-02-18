 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I found the best Samsung Galaxy Watch Presidents’ Day deals

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, in large sizes.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’ve been planning to buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch, the discounts from this year’s Samsung Galaxy Watch Presidents’ Day deals may be what you’ve been waiting for to push through with your purchase. Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch is highly recommended for Android smartphone owners, and even more so for those who are using Samsung Galaxy smartphones. However, no matter if you’re going for the latest models or previous generations of the wearable device, you should hurry with your transaction because stocks may not last until the end of the holiday.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Presidents’ Day deals

The Galaxy Watch 5 on a person's wrist.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its larger and more rugged counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, may be previous-generation models of Samsung’s wearable device, but they’re still worthwhile purchases because of their smooth performance and comprehensive features by today’s standards. We’re not sure how much stock is left for these Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Presidents’ Day deals though, so you better hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, LTE) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium (45mm, LTE) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition (45mm, Bluetooth) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Presidents’ Day deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic next to each other.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are both included in our list of the best smartwatches. They each have certain advantages over the other, such as the simple and sporty design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the rotating bezel of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but for the most part, they are very similar in terms of their health and fitness tracking. Choose what you want to buy and proceed with the transaction immediately while these Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Presidents’ Day deals are still online.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, LTE) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, LTE) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, LTE) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, LTE) —

More Samsung Galaxy Watch Presidents’ Day deals you can shop now

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Watch 4 side-by-side.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

While the performance and features of older models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch will pale in comparison to the latest models, they’re excellent choices if you’re just starting to get into the smartwatch habit, and if you want to stick to a tight budget. You will experience some limitations when you go for these Samsung Galaxy Watch Presidents’ Day deals below, but not too much as these are still some pretty decent wearable devices.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth) —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals: Save up to $800 on the phone
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray showing Google Maps.

If you’ve been keeping a close eye on all the phone deals going on with a plan to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24, you need to keep reading. To save you the effort, we’ve collated everything you need to know about the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals currently available. Many are only available for a short period of time so you’ll want to commit quickly. If that sounds like your intention, keep reading while we take you through what to do and where to buy.
Today's best Galaxy S24 deals
Thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S24 being the latest phone from Samsung, there are many deals available on it. Figuring out which one works best for you depends on if you need an unlocked model or if you’re happy with one tied to a network. Also, with trade-in deals a significant part of the discounting process, it’s worth seeing if different retailers offer different trade-in values.

: Get up to $550 instant trade-in credit with exclusive colors available and discounts on other Samsung devices

Read more
Best Apple Watch Ultra deals: Save on the Ultra and Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 next to the original Apple Watch Ultra.

If you want a premium Apple Watch experience for cheaper than usual, you should check out the Apple Watch Ultra deals that we've gathered here. Whether you go for Apple Watch deals involving the Apple Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Ultra 2, you can be sure that you're getting a top-of-the-line wearable device with powerful specifications and helpful features. However, because of their expensive price, there's always a lot of demand for discounts on these smartwatches. If you want to enjoy the savings from the offers below, you need to hurry with your purchase.
Today's best Apple Watch Ultra deals

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular, 49mm) --

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals: Get Samsung’s flagship for $250
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is widely considered to be the pinnacle of Android phones right now. A premium phone, it isn’t cheap by any means but there are some great phone deals for reducing the cost to a more affordable level. We’ve picked out some of the best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals currently available so you can soon save plenty of cash on your purchase. That goes for unlocked phones as well as ones tied to networks, so there’s something for everyone. The majority of deals tie into trading your old phone in at the same time. This is a great way of getting rid of your old device that you’re unlikely to use again. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals.
Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals change frequently but below, we’ve picked out some of the best available today. These include being able to buy direct from the source aka Samsung, along with buying from other retailers and cell phone network providers too. There’s something for every intention here.

: Get up to $750 instant trade-in credit along with a choice of exclusive colors.

Read more