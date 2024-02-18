If you’ve been planning to buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch, the discounts from this year’s Samsung Galaxy Watch Presidents’ Day deals may be what you’ve been waiting for to push through with your purchase. Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch is highly recommended for Android smartphone owners, and even more so for those who are using Samsung Galaxy smartphones. However, no matter if you’re going for the latest models or previous generations of the wearable device, you should hurry with your transaction because stocks may not last until the end of the holiday.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Presidents’ Day deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its larger and more rugged counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, may be previous-generation models of Samsung’s wearable device, but they’re still worthwhile purchases because of their smooth performance and comprehensive features by today’s standards. We’re not sure how much stock is left for these Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Presidents’ Day deals though, so you better hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm, Bluetooth) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, Bluetooth) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, LTE) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium (45mm, LTE) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition (45mm, Bluetooth) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Presidents’ Day deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are both included in our list of the best smartwatches. They each have certain advantages over the other, such as the simple and sporty design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the rotating bezel of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but for the most part, they are very similar in terms of their health and fitness tracking. Choose what you want to buy and proceed with the transaction immediately while these Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Presidents’ Day deals are still online.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, Bluetooth) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, Bluetooth) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, LTE) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, LTE) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, Bluetooth) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, Bluetooth) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, LTE) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, LTE) —

More Samsung Galaxy Watch Presidents’ Day deals you can shop now

While the performance and features of older models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch will pale in comparison to the latest models, they’re excellent choices if you’re just starting to get into the smartwatch habit, and if you want to stick to a tight budget. You will experience some limitations when you go for these Samsung Galaxy Watch Presidents’ Day deals below, but not too much as these are still some pretty decent wearable devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth) —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth) —

