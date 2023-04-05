The Sony Xperia Pro-I is a phone made to be loved by photographers and content creators, and right now it’s a phone meant to be loved by anyone looking for a huge discount. Best Buy has the popular camera phone marked down to just $1,100, which is an impressive savings of $700 from its regular price of $1,800. This discount is for the black 512GB model. This is also an unlocked model, which means you can take it to any carrier for use. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up at your local Best Buy.

Why you should get a Sony Xperia Pro-I camera phone

Sony is perhaps the most well-known name in electronics, and the quality the brand is known for spills into its smartphones. In fact, the Xperia Pro-I phone shares features with RX100 VII, which is one of Sony’s most popular and capable compact cameras. It has a 1-inch camera sensor, which is unheard of in a smartphone. This larger sensor absorbs more light than typical smartphones, making it less reliant on software for a good image, and more capable of high image quality and less noise. This is especially true in low light situations, as the higher sensitivity of the sensor allows for faster shutter speeds even when little light is present.

While the sensor and accompanying Zeiss lenses give this phone camera capability you won’t find in many smartphones, it is still a phone, after all, and the camera is good for little if the phone itself isn’t up to par. Like all of the best phones, the Xperia Pro-I has ultimate compatibility. It uses an Android operating system, so it works with Google Assistant as a voice assistant. It has a 6.5-inch display, and while the rear camera system is what will get you stunning photos for your social media feeds, it also has a front-facing camera for video chats and keeping in touch with friends and family. With 512GB of storage, you’ll also have plenty of space for all of those photos you’ll be taking.

While it would regularly set you back $1,800, right now you can get the Sony Xperia Pro-I camera phone at Best Buy for just $1,100. This is a savings of $700, and free shipping is also included with your purchase.

