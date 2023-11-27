This Apple Watch is $179 for Cyber Monday, and selling fast

If you want a new watch, and particularly a new smartwatch, now is the time to get one. That’s because Cyber Monday deals are here and you can get $70 off on the current Apple Watch SE if you get the right deals. This watch is normally $249, but is only $179 with Cyber Monday discounts applied. This is one of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals that we’ve found, so be sure to check it out yourself by tapping the button below. Keep on reading for more info about why this deal is proving so popular and why we recommend you shop it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The latest Apple Watch SE is “simple, cheap, and brilliant” according to our review. It has all the essentials you need from a smartwatch. At all times, it’ll track your steps taken, calories burned, flights of stairs taken, and more. Alongside that is Apple’s Activity Rings system which motivates you into trying to achieve your goals every day. There are challenges and badges to unlock too while the watch will also track your walking speed and running speed, so you can always compete with yourself.

Besides helping you get fitter, the Apple Watch SE also keeps you safe. It’ll send a notification if it detects an irregular heart rhythm as well as if your heart rate is unusually high or low. That goes for when you’re asleep too, detecting when you’re in REM, core, or deep sleep. The watch also offers fall and crash detection, connecting you with the emergency services if needed, just like the best smartwatches.

Carrying on its useful trend, the Apple Watch SE also saves you needing to pull your iPhone out so often. From your wrist, you can take calls, reply to messages, listen to music, or use Siri. It’s great for using on walks or runs as you don’t need to keep looking at your phone to do the core things you’re likely to do. If you want to change up the look, you can do so through changing the watch face or by buying a new watch strap.

Usually priced at $249, you can buy the Apple Watch SE for $179 for a limited time as part of the Walmart Cyber Monday deals going on at the moment. It’s proving popular so it’s likely to expire soon meaning you should really grab it now. It’s a great smartwatch for iPhone users thanks to how much it’ll encourage you to do more. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

