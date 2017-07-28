Weekly Rewind: Battery breakthroughs, game-changing EVs, floating solar plants

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top tech stories, from what we know about the new Meizu smartphone to how to fix your dishwasher — it’s all here.

Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus: Everything you need to know Meizu has announced the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus, its follow up to the Pro 6 and Pro 6 Plus. Fans should be ready for devices that don’t look like any Meizu phone that came before them. In fact, they don’t resemble many other phones at all. Meizu has put two screens on the Pro 7, but unlike LG’s approach with the V20, the main screen is joined by a secondary screen on the back. It doesn’t cover the whole surface of the rear panel though, and it is functionally reminiscent of Samsung’s early experiments with Edge screens, like the one found on the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus. The secondary screen sits on the left-hand side of the rear panel. The size and resolution hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we do know it’s an AMOLED screen, so it should look great. It shows notifications, the music player, the time, weather information, and can act as a mirror for use with the rear cameras; selfies no longer have to be taken with the front cam. The phone is set inside an attractive metal body, with a very cool brushed finish. Buyers can choose from matte and space black, gold, or silver. Read: Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus: Everything you need to know

Some 2012 and 2013 MacBook Pro users got new machines due to bad batteries Issues with the supply of components most often work against the typical computer user, particularly when it involves an older machine. For a short time, however, some lucky Apple users with 2012 or 2013 MacBook Pros benefited from the company’s supply constraints by receiving a brand-new machine as a replacement. Those fortunate circumstances are now over, and it’s back to business as usual. According to MacRumors, Apple had a brief problem getting its hands on the integrated battery assembly for mid-2012 and early-2013 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro models. This meant that anyone who visited an Apple Store looking to get a battery replaced was out of luck. In a testament to Apple’s focus on customer service, however, the company made things right in a big way for some customers. Read: Some 2012 and 2013 MacBook Pro users got new machines due to bad batteries

Everything you can do with your Amazon Echo Show Adding a screen to Amazon’s newest Alexa voice assistant means that the Echo Show can do some things the speaker alone can’t. Whether you want to watch TV, get a cooking tutorial, or see your calendar, the Amazon Echo Show can help out. Developers are racing to catch up on new capabilities rolling in after the device’s launch. Here are a few things you can now do with the Echo Show — just remember that you have to enable these skills in your app. We’ll keep you updated as the Show learns new tricks, but read on to learn more about what’s already available. Read: Everything you can do with your Amazon Echo Show

Toyota may come out with a game-changing electric car for 2022 The twin issues of short ranges and long charging times are still a major obstacle for electric cars. But a solution to those problems may be on the way, according to a new report, and it will come from an unlikely source. Toyota plans to launch a “long-range” electric car that can recharge in just a few minutes in 2022, according to Reuters, which cites Japanese newspaper Chunichi Shimbum. Toyota has long promoted hydrogen fuel cell vehicles over cars powered by batteries. But if this reported electric car goes on sale, the carmaker could be catapulted to the head of the field. The key to the car’s performance will be solid-state batteries. These batteries use a solid electrolyte, as opposed to the liquid used in the lithium-ion batteries that power all modern electric cars, not to mention your laptop and phone. Unlike the liquid electrolyte, the solid material isn’t flammable. Proponents of solid-state batteries also claim they will perform better than other chemistries, although the technology has not been commercialized yet. Read: Toyota may come out with a game-changing electric car for 2022