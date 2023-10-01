Weekend flash sale gets you a brand new iPhone for $149

If you’ve been wanting to get into Apple’s ecosystem for a while, but have been worried about the high prices of their phones and tablets, then the Apple iPhone SE is the way to go. Billed as the first and only budget-friendly Apple phone, it lets consumers access the Apple ecosystem without spending an arm and a leg, which is a good thing. In fact, the third-generation iPhone SE came out at the beginning of this year and brought with it a lot of great upgrades.

While a relatively new iPhone doesn’t often see a lot of substantial sales, we’re happy to see this massive $230 discount on the iPhone SE 2022 from Best Buy. That brings the price down to a more reasonable $149 rather than the usual $379. There is a caveat, though, which is that it’s part of a phone plan from Straight Talk, so you’d have to pair it with a no-contract unlimited talk, text & data plan from Straight Talk to gain access to the discount. Even so, that’s not a bad deal, especially given the discount, so it’s well worth grabbing while the deal lasts.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE 2022

We described the iPhone SE 2022 as “small in size” yet “big in value” when we reviewed it. There’s certainly plenty to love here. It’s one of the best iPhones for anyone looking for something they can comfortably hold in one hand.

It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display which looks great thanks to its 1334 x 750 resolution and Apple’s True Tone color technology ensuring colors are sharp and clear. Sure, the screen feels small compared to the other best smartphones but not everyone wants a hefty phone. Here, you still get all the essential features. For instance, the iPhone SE 2022 has a 12MP wide camera with a 7MP FaceTime HD camera for video calls or selfies. It’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip which is still pretty powerful thanks to iOS running so efficiently.

You can record 4K video too at up to 60 fps, while IP67 water resistance and a durable design keep you safe throughout the day. Up to 15 hours of battery life ensures it’ll run just fine throughout the day while there’s 64GB of internal storage space for all your apps and photos. At times, it may feel simplistic compared to more expensive phones but that’s the thing — it’s a cheap phone that’s perfect for the essentials. It gives you an affordable entry point into the Apple iPhone world.

The iPhone SE is usually priced at $379. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for just $149. There’s a catch to gaining the $230 saving — it’s locked to Straight Talk which may not be ideal for everyone. Still, if that’s no big deal to you, this is a considerable saving on a still dependable phone.

Editors' Recommendations