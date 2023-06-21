 Skip to main content
Will iPhones be cheaper on Prime Day 2023? Our prediction

Jennifer Allen
A black iPhone 14 Pro lying on a table.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner with Amazon recently announcing that the two-day sales event will run from July 11 and through July 12. That means if you’ve been waiting to spend money on some of the best Apple deals around, you may be wondering whether Prime Day is the right time to buy. For now, we don’t have concrete information on iPhone deals but we can get a rough idea of what to expect based on previous Prime Day sales. While there’s rarely any shortage of Apple deals as part of the event, buying an iPhone cheaply is a less simple proposition. Want to know what to do? Let’s take a look at your options.

We’ll get straight to the point — Prime Day iPhone deals are very rarely on brand-new iPhones at Amazon. It simply doesn’t happen, however, Amazon does sometimes offer discounts on refurbished models so if those are the kind of iPhone deals you’re happy with, it could be worth waiting. In particular, we could see some refurbished iPhone deals over at Amazon-owned retailer, Woot, where that kind of stock tends to reside.

Of course, Amazon isn’t the only retailer to get in on the sales action during Prime Day. Sure, Prime Day itself is an Amazon-exclusive event but other retailers tend to have their own sales around the same time. In which case, if you want one of the best iPhones, it could be worth checking out carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile which may have their own discounts during this time period. That could prove particularly useful if you’re looking for the latest iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro as it’s likely we’ll see the iPhone 15 range later in the year and carriers may wish to shift stock faster.

Alongside that, we could see Walmart extend its current deal on the latest iPhone SE. Right now, you can provided you don’t mind that it’s locked to Straight Talk. The iPhone SE 2022 remains small yet mighty in value for money, and we could see other discounts on it around Prime Day. If you want a cheap entry point to the iPhone world during Prime Day, this could be your solution.

So, what have we learned? Don’t count on iPhones being cheaper this Prime Day in the conventional sense. Amazon is likely to discount some refurbished models but we can’t guarantee these will be the ones you want. Instead, check out what other retailers and carriers provide. None of these might be the deepest discount but with Prime Day happening in just a matter of weeks, you may as well wait and see what potential savings are out there.

Jennifer Allen
