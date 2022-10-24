1899 trailer teases mystery at sea from Dark creators

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators behind Dark, are back with a new supernatural horror series called 1899. The German series is a mysterious tale set at sea and centers on a ship that encounters a missing vessel, which leads to a nightmare scenario for the passengers on board.

The Kerberos is a ship full of diverse European immigrants heading to New York in search of a better life. During their treacherous journey, the Kerebos comes into contact with the Prometheus, another ship that was believed to have gone missing during the previous months. The abandoned Prometheus begins to haunt the passengers of the Kerebos, leading to a series of strange, unexplainable occurrences.

1899 | Official Trailer | Netflix

1899 stars Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin, who is best known for her roles in Into The Badlands, Cruella, and The Pursuit of Love. The large ensemble also includes Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Anton Lesser, Maciej Musiał, Miguel Bernardeau, Rosalie Craig, Mathilde Ollivier, Jonas Bloquet, Martin Greis-Rosenthal, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, and Gabby Wong.

This new series marks the second collaboration between Netflix and creators Friese and Odar. Dark, their previous series with the streamer, depicted a time-traveling mystery set in a German town after the disappearance of two young children. The series became Netflix’s first German-language original series upon its debut in 2017. It lasted for three seasons and ended up on many critics’ “Top 10” lists for 2020.

The series will consist of eight episodes. The first two episodes of 1899 premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

1899 streams globally on Netflix on November 17.

