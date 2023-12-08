3 comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in December

The three comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in December include a diverse mix of titles. There’s an Academy Award-winning film that is worth watching if you haven’t gotten around to it yet. Even those who have already watched will probably pick up on little details they missed the first time around. There’s also a new Christmas movie and a cult classic film from the late ‘80s to add to your watch list.

Prime Video has tons of great movies, but the streaming service really excels in the comedy department. From absurdist comedy to slapstick humor, comedy movies you can watch with the kids and ones to watch once they go to bed, there’s no shortage of options. This month, these three movies are worth checking out. Once you finish working through them, check out the best movies on Amazon Prime Video for an even wider selection.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24

If you’ve seen the work of the Daniels before, including the music video for DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s Turn Down for What, you can expect over two hours of that same absurdist humor and completely surreal comedy in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Earning 11 Academy Award nominations and winning seven, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay, the film is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. This movie isn’t for everyone, but if you’re willing to go on the completely wild ride into an absolutely crazy multiverse filled with unlikely superheroes and villains (not to mention people with hot dogs for fingers), you won’t be disappointed.

A totally original concept that combines surreal comedy with sci-fi, fantasy, martial arts, and animation, Everything Everywhere All at Once takes you on a journey alongside a Chinese-American woman named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh). She’s being audited by the IRS, but when she zones out during the mundane meeting, she actually travels to a parallel universe. Apparently, Evelyn has bigger problems. If she doesn’t connect with other versions of herself and fight an evil queen, the identity of whom is heartbreaking, the world as we know it may come to an end. Alongside Yeoh, the breakout star is The Goonies’ Ke Huy Quan, who made his decades-later comeback in the most exceptional way. It’s a delightfully entertaining watch, even if the movie is filled with numerous WTF moments.

Stream Everything Everywhere All At Once on Prime Video.

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Candy Cane Lane - Official Trailer | Prime Video

When a neighborhood holds its annual Christmas home decorating contest, Chris (Eddie Murphy) is determined to win. But to get the upper hand, he makes a dirty deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell). Now, thanks to Chris, the 12 Days of Christmas come to life and cause chaos for the entire town. It’s up to Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three kids to break the spell and save Christmas. This means battling a number of magical characters.

Inspired by the screenplay writer’s own personal holiday experiences, Candy Cane Lane also stars Nick Offerman, Chris Redd, and Stephen Tobolowsky. It’s bound to become a new Christmas classic given the powerful cast and the fact that this is surprisingly Murphy’s first-ever Christmas-themed comedy.

Stream Candy Cane Lane on Prime Video.

Uncle Buck (1989)

Uncle Buck Official Trailer #1 - John Candy, Macaulay Culkin Movie (1989) HD

If the older kids are growing tired of watching Home Alone every Christmas, consider Uncle Buck instead. It also stars a young Macaulay Culkin as Miles, another outspoken, witty, and precocious young boy. In this movie, he’s forced to spend time with his Uncle Buck (the late John Candy) when his parents are called away for an emergency. Uncle Buck is the last person his mother would call upon to babysit her three kids, given that he’s unreliable and considered to be a bad influence. But she’s backed into a corner and has no choice.

At first, Buck proves her right. But as he starts to bond with the kids and even gets the moody and rebellious teenage niece to warm to him, he grows leaps and bounds as a responsible adult. Uncle Buck is a sweet, heartwarming movie with a wonderful cast that also includes Laurie Metcalf and Gaby Hoffman. It’s yet another John Hughes cult classic film to check off your must-watch list.

Stream Uncle Buck on Prime Video.

