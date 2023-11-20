 Skip to main content
3 movies leaving Prime Video in November you have to watch

Every month, movies come and go from Amazon Prime Video. It’s tough to keep up. You might see a movie one day and think you have time to watch it. Then check back a week later and it’s gone. Lots of titles tend to leave Amazon, particularly towards the end of each month.

When it comes to movies leaving Prime Video in November, some have already disappeared, like Jurassic World Dominion and Serpico. But a few, including obscure, indie movies that would likely never have otherwise been on your radar, will still be available for a few more days or weeks. After that, they’ll be gone from the streaming service. So check these out before you need to hunt them down elsewhere.

District 13 – Ultimatum (2010)

Available with English subtitles, this French action thriller serves as a sequel to the 2004 movie District 13 and takes place three years after the events of the original movie. Five rival territorial gang lords are trying to take over the district once held by the now-dead gang overlord Taha Ben Mahmoud.

With corrupt government agents, drug dealers, and persistent conflict, District 13 – Ultimatum is an exciting watch the entire way through. Written and produced by Luc Besson, known for movies like The Fifth Element, critics praise District 13 – Ultimatum for its adrenaline and high entertainment value, a solid but overlooked entry in the action movie genre.

Stream District 13 – Ultimatum on Prime Video.

Miami Blues (1990)

Alec Baldwin stars in this ‘90s neo-noir black comedy crime drama based on the Charles Willeford novel of the same name. He’s Frederick J. Frenger Jr. (Junior, for short) a violent sociopath with a penchant for thievery. When he accidentally kills a Hare Krishna in the airport after having just been released from prison, Junior is hunted down by a police sergeant named Hoke (Fred Ward) who is convinced of his guilt.

The cat and mouse games lead to many twists and turns as Junior does whatever is necessary to skirt the long arm of the law; even impersonating an officer himself. Miami Blues has been called an “off-kilter crime caper.” Baldwin’s comedic chops are on full display in this murderous movie. But the supporting cast members are also praised for their scene-stealing roles, including Jennifer Jason Leigh and the late Charles Napier.

Stream Miami Blues on Prime Video.

Cutter’s Way (1981)

From way back in the early ‘80s, Cutter’s Way made its mark as one of late director Ivan Passer’s best works (he also directed Stalin in 1992). Originally titled Cutter and Bone, Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) stars as Richard Bone, a man who witnesses a stranger throwing something into a garbage can on the side of the road. He later learns that it may have been the body of a missing young girl.

Now, Bone is no longer an innocent man whose car broke down on the side of the road at the wrong place and wrong time. He has become a suspect. His friend, a brash and troubled Vietnam veteran named Alex Cutter (John Heard), decides to help when Richard swears he spots the guilty man at a local parade. It appears that he might be local tycoon J.J. Cord (Stephen Elliott). The situation begins to unravel, conspiracy theories develop, and Cutter and Bone find themselves in a dangerous position. Cutter’s Way has both a compelling story and a fabulously convincing cast.

Stream Cutter’s Way on Prime Video.

