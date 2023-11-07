 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in November

Christine Persaud
By

Sci-fi is one of those genres that is fun to watch any time, with movies that skew toward everything from comedy to horror, drama, suspense, and more. When it comes to Amazon Freevee, there’s a wide selection of sci-fi movies you can watch for free, with ads.

Along with high-profile titles from the past (you won’t find new releases here), and underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee, as well as other genres, there are a few underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in November, too. They’re all critically acclaimed, come from various decades, and feature top-notch casts.

Recommended Videos

The Pink Cloud (2021)

A Brazilian sci-fi thriller offered originally in Portuguese, the story in The Pink Cloud (or A Nuvem Rosa in its native language) has drawn comparisons to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ironically, was released during the height of the lockdowns. It’s about Giovana (Renata de Lelis) and Yago (Eduardo Mendonca), who meet and have a one-night stand only to awaken to a shelter-in-place order caused by a mysterious pink cloud that has appeared in the sky.

Related

Forced to stay with one another, the pair keep in contact with their loved ones by phone, but the isolation and financial stress. along with the peril their family members are in. take a toll. As the lockdowns continue, Giovana becomes pregnant. but the mental struggles become too much to deal with for both her and Yago. They separate as best they can and try to live on separate floors of the home. Receiving fabulous reviews, The Pink Cloud may have hit too close to home, but it has been lauded for its “striking observations about human behavior.”

Stream The Pink Cloud on Amazon Freevee.

From Beyond (1986)

From way back in the 1980s, From Beyond is based on the H.P. Lovecraft short story of the same name. Two scientists are working on a method to stimulate the pineal gland, which helps modulate sleep patterns. But their creation causes them to see creatures from another dimension.

When the head scientist is dragged into the world of these beasts and returns as a shape-shifting monster, no one in the laboratory is safe. From Beyond, which stars Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek) and Barbara Crampton (The Young and the Restless), is satirical, campy, and gruesome all at once.

Stream From Beyond on Amazon Freevee.

Escape From New York (1981)

Another film from the 1980s, the 1997-set Escape From New York stars Kurt Russell as ex-soldier and prisoner Snake Plissken, a man who is tasked with saving the president in exchange for a pardon. Air Force One has been hijacked by anti-government insurgents, and Snake, one of many residents of the maximum-security prison that Manhattan Island has become, is considered the best man for the job.

Reportedly written as a reaction to the Watergate scandal, the John Carpenter film was considered a B-movie when it was first released. But it has since received positive reviews and marks one of the earlier interpretations of the dystopian future theme that has become so commonplace in movies and TV shows today.

Stream Escape From New York on Amazon Freevee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
This action war movie is popular on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
The cast of The Kill Team.

The Afghanistan War drama The Kill Team arrived in theaters with little fanfare in 2019. Only a handful of people actually saw it during its initial run. Now, The Kill Team has appeared among the most popular movies on Netflix, which may finally give it the wider audience that it deserves.

The Kill Team was directed and written by Dan Krauss, who based it on his 2013 documentary of the same name. The story loosely adapts the Maywand District murders, a series of disturbing incidents in which U.S. soldiers murdered innocent Afghan civilians seemingly for sport. Nat Wolff stars in the film as Andrew Briggman, with Alexander Skarsgård as Sergeant Deeks, Adam Long as Rayburn, Jonathan Whitesell as Coombs, Brian "Sene" Marc as Marquez, Rob Morrow as William Briggman, Osy Ikhile as Weppler, Anna Francolini as Laura Briggman, Oliver Ritchie as Cappy, Tunji Kasim as Sergeant Wallace, and Taz Skylar as Sergeant Dawes.

Read more
5 Matthew Perry movies and TV shows you should watch besides Friends
A man serenades another man in The Odd Couple.

In the aftermath of his death, many people have looked back on Friends' star Matthew Perry's entire career to find ways to appreciate what he brought to all of his various projects.

While most people agree that Perry was never able to fully replicate the enormous success he had with Friends, he was undeniably a captivating screen presence, and there is a huge array of other TV and movie projects that highlight his skills as an actor and comedian. His death was an undeniable tragedy, but Perry left us with plenty of great examples of just how brilliant he could be on-screen.
17 Again (2009)
17 Again (2009) Official Trailer - Zac Efron, Matthew Perry Movie HD

Read more
5 Reese Witherspoon movies you should watch in November
Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.

Over the past 25 years, Reese Witherspoon has become one of the great movie stars of her generation. Since first emerging on the scene in a series of comedies, Witherspoon has definitively proven that she can be funny and dramatic in equal measure, and she's created a number of indelible roles over the course of her decades of stardom.

Few actresses are more versatile or charming than she continues to be to this day, and these are the five movies you should start with if you're looking to catch her best work.
Walk the Line (2005)
Walk The Line | #TBT Trailer | 20th Century FOX

Read more