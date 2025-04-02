 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025

By

A man and a woman sit on a restaurant patio talking to someone in Wild Cards.
CBC Television

Many popular TV shows return this month, including The Last of Us and The Handmaid’s Tale. But once you power through the newest episode, you’ll be looking for something else to watch as you digest it. Amazon Prime Video is a solid source with tons of great TV shows from which to choose.

These three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025 are a mix of old and new. They received some accolades but have since fallen under the radar. But each one is worth bringing back up to the surface and adding to your watch list.

Wild Cards (2024-)

Hailing from Canada, Wild Cards is a little-known police procedural that fans of the genre will love. Now with two seasons under its belt, the series centers around Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), a detective demoted to water cop duties. His first job is to transport Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan), a con woman, to the station for booking. But when Max helps him crack a major case, she’s offered a chance at redemption, and the duo becomes an unlikely pair.

Wild Cards tells a story that has been told many times before, but the fun dynamic between the two makes it watchable. Plus, 1990s fans will appreciate spotting Jason Priestley among the cast, while Martin Sheen also has a recurring role in the second season.

Stream Wild Cards on Amazon Prime Video. 

Goliath (2016-2021)

Self-deprecating and down-on-his-luck characters are what Billy Bob Thornton does best, and if you love him in Landman, you’ll want to check out Goliath. The series was all but ignored during awards seasons except for a single Golden Globe win for Thornton. He convincingly plays Billy McBride, a brilliant former lawyer who drowns himself in alcohol and women after having acquitted a murder suspect who then went on to kill an entire family. But when she’s approached by small-time DUI lawyer Patty (Nina Arianda) with a case that’s out of her depth, Billy is forced back into the game.

Goliath aired for four seasons as Billy and Patty investigate and uncover more lies and deceit than they ever imagined going on behind the scenes. As the stakes are raised and the situation gets more dangerous, Billy proves just why he was once such a respected and fierce lawyer.

Stream Goliath on Amazon Prime Video. 

Teen Wolf (2011-2017)

To some, Michael J. Fox will be the only Teen Wolf. But decades after the movie in which he starred as the titular character, the Teen Wolf TV series premiered with Tyler Posey donning the transformative wolf mask. The supernatural teen drama has all the elements you’d want from the genre, including coming-of-age stories, love, betrayal, and fighting creatures of all kinds.

Teen Wolf, which spawned a movie sequel in 2023 after its run, had great reviews throughout its six-season run. However, the show has been largely forgotten. It’s worth a watch or re-watch if you love other similar shows like Riverdale, Supernatural, and Locke & Key.

Stream Teen Wolf on Amazon Prime Video. 

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
