3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025

By
A woman in a police uniform sits in a car looking serious in On Call.
Elizabeth Morris / Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has many great TV shows you can watch with a subscription, from originals like Reacher and Cross to older network shows like Elementary and Chuck, and even old classics like Columbo. But if you dig deeper through the content library, you’ll find some hidden gems, too.

These three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video in February 2025 are probably ones you haven’t heard of, or at least didn’t consider watching. But you might find that they are exactly what you need when you’re scrolling through the endless library and seemingly can’t find anything else to watch.

On Call (2025)

How many police procedurals can you watch? Do you really need another one in your life? You might! On Call is a brand-new Amazon original created by Dick Wolf, the man behind some of the biggest police procedurals ever to grace the small screen, like Law & Order and the Chicago franchise. Set in Long Beach, Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario) is a veteran training officer, and Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente) is her rookie partner. Each episode follows their investigations into local emergency calls, all while grieving the loss of another officer.

There’s a massive discrepancy in how critics and audiences view this show, according to Rotten Tomatoes, with a 50% versus 90% score. This may have deterred some potential viewers from watching. But considering the positive audience reception, many praised how the show is “believable,” it’s one of those “watch and make a call for yourself” types of shows. Give On Call a few half-hour episodes and go from there.

Stream On Call on Amazon Prime Video. 

The Rig (2023-)

A supernatural thriller, The Rig is about people aboard a Scottish oil rig stuck in the North Sea when a fog completely envelops them. This isn’t ordinary fog, however; it contains spores that affect crew members who come in contact, leading to an even more dangerous situation. Thankfully, a scientist on the ship theorizes that an ancient parasite was released from the ocean floor and caused the lethal disaster. He’s possibly the only one who can figure out how to stop the spread.

If you tend to agree more with critics than viewers, The Rig has the opposite issue to On Call: critics generally like it, according to Rotten Tomatoes, but viewers aren’t so fond. With Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) and Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Silo) at the helm, it’s worth checking out for that reason alone. Pertaining to the recently released second season, Craig Mathieson of the Sydney Morning Herald says the storytelling has “creepy momentum” even if “the budget constraints still show.”

Stream The Rig on Amazon Prime Video. 

Pop Culture Jeopardy! (2024-)

Do you ever throw on Jeopardy! to watch with the family and feel embarrassed that you don’t get any of the questions right? Maybe you watch the kids bury their faces in their phones because they’re bored and don’t understand the questions anyway. Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a fun alternative that you can watch with the whole family, and everyone will feel like an expert, or at least enjoy some good laughs.

The format is the same, though multiple people play together, and instead of Ken Jennings, you get Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost as host. The questions relate to pop culture knowledge — movies, music, and celebrities. The winnings? Prizes and the chance to show your friends just how smart you are with the right subject matter.

Stream Pop Culture Jeopardy! on Amazon Prime Video.

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
