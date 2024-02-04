 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February

Christine Persaud
By
A man sits on a post outside in Glue.
Channel 4

It’s the month of the groundhog, Valentine’s Day, and a time when you feel, justifiably or not, that winter is nearing its end and spring is almost here. It’s also the time to check out great new shows while you cozy up at home and hibernate until the flowers bloom.

If you’re looking for good options, Amazon Prime Video has you covered. Along with all the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, there are also underrated shows you need to watch in February that don’t get the same hype (or that you might not even realize are available to stream there). These shows were all released over the last decade, and one requires an add-on subscription to watch beyond the pilot episode.

Recommended Videos

Kevin Can F**k Himself (2021)

KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF Official Trailer | AMC & AMC+

Hot off the heels of her Emmy-winning role as the likable character Alexis on Schitt’s Creek, Annie Murphy went much darker in Kevin Can F**k Himself. Allison (Murphy) is desperate to get out of her marriage to a man-child who thinks of no one but himself and does nothing but act immaturely and treat Allison like a servant. When the idea presents itself, Allison does the unthinkable: plots to kill him so she can start over.

Related

A unique approach, the dark comedy delivers each episode in two styles. First, it’s a traditional sitcom with bright colors and laugh tracks whenever Allison interacts with her goofy husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen), and his best friend and father. But then it shifts to a single-camera drama with dark lighting and ominous undertones when she’s alone with her own thoughts and plotting her schemes. Kevin Can F**k Himself will make you both laugh and cry. It’s an exaggerated allegory of a woman dying to be heard and appreciated, and the show is like nothing else you will have ever seen on television. Note that you can watch the first episode with Amazon Prime, but need to sign up for the AMC+ add-on channel to continue watching, though there is a free trial period.

Stream Kevin Can F**k Himself on Prime Video.

Bang Bang Baby (2022)

BANG BANG BABY | TRAILER UFFICIALE | PRIME VIDEO

Desperate to earn her father’s love, Alice (Ariana Becheroni), just a teenager, joins the Calabrian mob, making her the youngest member. Set in 1980s Milan, Bang Bang Baby is described by producer Lorenzo Mieli (The Young Pope, My Brilliant Friend) as a “family melodrama steeped in crime.” What’s interesting about this show is that while it’s a fictional story, it loosely draws inspiration from a documentary that Mieli produced about the real-life daughter of a crime boss, Marisa Merico. She was unaware of her father’s true occupation when she joined him in Milan.

The ties to a real story make Bang Bang Baby even more compelling to watch. While Alice also doesn’t initially know what her father is capable of, once she learns and she’s guilted into joining for love, her actions speak volumes about what a child might do to earn their parent’s affection. Will Alice go to devastating lengths to do what her father asks, or betray him? This is one of the deep questions in the series. Fans love the dark humor interspersed with the coming-of-age story about a young woman trying to find her way in an unconventionally dark and dreary world.

Stream Bang Bang Baby on Prime Video.

Glue (2014)

GLUE - Own it on Digital HD & DVD

If you loved Callum Turner in The Capture and, most recently, Masters of the Air, check him out in Glue, a British TV drama about murder and dark secrets. Set in what appears to be the picturesque English countryside, 14-year-old Cal (Tommy Knight) suddenly winds up dead, shaking the residents, including his young friends, to their core.

Now begins the investigation into finding who killed him, and the secrets that are unearthed reveal a lot more about the people who live there than anyone imagined. A traditional whodunnit that sheds light on the realities behind a façade of perfection, Glue is as much a coming-of-age tale as it is a murder mystery.

Stream Glue on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 underrated 2023 movies on Prime Video you need to watch in 2024
Nicholas Hoult stands in a club in Renfield.

Another year may have come and gone, but that also means that the wealth of streaming content has only grown. For avid cinephiles and bingers of the latest serial dramas and epics, the feast is incredible these days. The various streaming platforms continue to vie for relevancy, which ultimately ensures that there is never a famine as far as entertainment offerings are concerned.

The e-commerce giant Amazon continues to claim a significant slice of the streaming market with excellent exclusive series including Reacher, The Boys, The Marvelous Miss Maisel, Invincible, and countless others. But what about films? The good folks behind Amazon Prime Video continue to corral Hollywood productions for the platform's library. In fact, a few 2023 films that have landed on Prime Video, and you owe it to yourself to check them out in 2024.
Knock At The Cabin (2023)

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (February 2024)
Snoop Dogg in The Underdoggs.

Love may be in the air for Valentine's Day later this month, but Amazon Prime Video's big original movie of the week, The Underdoggs, isn't really a romance film. But there a lot more rom-com in Yesterday, which is also back on Prime Video with the music of the Beatles and a touch of fantasy. If that's not enough romance for you, Prime Video still has Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Other Zoey from last month, as well as an eclectic lineup of films.

If you want the top choices among everything new on Prime Video, then keep checking back here every Friday morning for the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now. It's the easiest way to get the most out of Prime Video.

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video horror movies you need to watch in February
Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Noomi Rapace star in Lamb from a24

If you're a horror fanatic, finding great movies on streaming that are worth your time can be difficult. Shudder, of course, has plenty of great titles and is completely dedicated to horror as a genre. But if you're subscribed to Netflix, Max, or any other big service, it can be hard to sort out which horror movies are worth your time.

If you're a Prime subscriber, you likely know that Amazon Prime Video has a pretty solid library of titles to choose from. While Prime has something for fans of every genre, it does tend to bury its horror titles a bit. Here are three underrated horror movies that are worth checking out if you're a fan of the genre.
Smile (2022)
Smile | Official Trailer (2022 Movie)

Read more