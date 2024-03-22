76ers vs Lakers live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their Eastern Conference swing with a matchup at home against the Philadelphia 76ers today. Both teams are in the midst of a fight to avoid the play-in tournament in their respective conferences, making this a relatively important game for late-March.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia (in 76ers markets only), Spectrum SportsNet (Lakers markets) and NBA TV (everywhere). If you don’t have any of those channels, there are also plenty of ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free or cheap.

The Best Way to Watch the 76ers vs Lakers Live Stream

We’ll start with Sling TV. It’s not free–as in, it doesn’t offer a free trial–but it is certainly cheap.

If you go with the “Sling Orange” channel plan and the “Sports Extra” add-on, not only will you get NBA TV for this game, but you’ll get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC game), ESPNU, TNT and TBS for a smattering of NBA games and both the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments. All of that will run you just $26 for your first month–which covers both NCAA tourneys–and then $51 per month after that, which is still well cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service with these channels.

You can also get Paramount+ With SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all free for your first month–with no commitment to keep them longer than the free month.

Is There a Free 76ers vs Lakers Live Stream?

There are four different ways you can watch a live stream of the Lakers vs 76ers for free: Fubo, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV or the NBA TV Amazon Prime Channel. Here’s a quick breakdown of each:

DirecTV Stream: The “Choice” channel plan or above will get you NBA TV, as well as both NBC Sports Philadelphia and Spectrum SportsNet in local markets. This is the only streaming service that includes Spectrum SportsNet. It comes with a free five-day trial.

Fubo: The regular “Pro” channel package includes NBC Sports Philadelphia for those in the 76ers market, while the “Sports Plus with NFL RedZone” add-on has NBA TV. Both of those can be included in your seven-day free trial.

YouTube TV: Both NBA TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia are in the “Base Plan,” which comes with a five-day trial. You can also watch a free preview for 20 minutes before signing up.

Amazon Prime Channels: Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels. It’s only $7 per month, but it also comes with a seven-day free trial if you want to watch tonight’s game without paying anything.

How to Watch the 76ers vs Lakers Live Stream from Abroad

We recommend NordVPN if you’re trying to access any of those aforementioned streaming services from somewhere outside of the United States. You’ll get the ol’ access denied message if you try to watch from abroad, but NordVPN can hide your location and connect you to a US-based server (it has over 2,000 alone in the US) in order to bypass these restrictions.

Though it doesn’t come with a free trial, NordVPN does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee to let you try it out completely risk-free.

is our recommendation due to its reliability, speed and massive number of servers (you can also connect to a server in a different state to get around any potential local blackouts). But if you want to shop around, you can take a look at our guide to the best VPN services available right now.

Editors' Recommendations