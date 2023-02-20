Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Truth is sometimes stranger than fiction, and that is certainly true with the Alex Murdaugh case. The once wealthy and powerful patriarch of a South Carolina family is accused of brutally murdering his wife and son in 2021. Other revelations have arisen since then, including millions of stolen dollars, a botched suicide attempt, and a reexamination of two other deaths that the Murdaugh family was involved in.

True crime aficionados who have been watching the ongoing trial of Alex Murdaugh are in for even more content as the real-life case is being covered by the most popular streaming service in the world. That’s right, Netflix is about to air a docuseries based on the Murdaugh case, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. But when can you watch it? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

When can you watch Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal?

You can start watching the docuseries at 3 a.m. ET on February 22.

How long is Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal?

The series is three episodes long, with each episode clocking in at approximately 60 minutes.

What is Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal about?

Here’s the official plot synopsis from Netflix: “The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature firsthand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach’s childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.”

Is there a trailer for Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal that I can watch?

Absolutely! Here it is:

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal | Official Trailer | Netflix

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is on Netflix. How can I subscribe?

How much does Netflix cost?

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.

Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, also unlimited, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

