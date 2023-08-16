 Skip to main content
Where to watch Depp v. Heard docuseries

In April 2022, formerly married actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went to trial over allegations of defamation in Fairfax County, Virginia. Depp was suing Heard for $50 million in damages, claiming her 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post where she spoke out against sexual abuse tanked his career even though she never mentioned Depp by name. Heard filed countersuit claims for $100 million.

For the next two months, the case transformed into a social media phenomenon as it became the first “Trial by TikTok.” In Depp v. Heard, director Emma Cooper explores the defamation case through the eyes of social media and how public opinion had a major role in shaping the world’s viewpoints of the two actors. View information on how to stream the three-part docuseries below.

Where to watch Depp v. Heard

A video of Johnny Depp on a phone in Depp v. Heard.
Netflix

Depp v. Heard is streaming on Netflix.

Netflix has become a great streaming service for documentaries. Recent documentaries, like Untold: Johnny Football, Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food, How to Become a Cult Leader, and The Deepest Breath, have been staples in the top 10 charts. New seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer, The Witcher, and Sweet Magnolias are currently available to stream. Heart of Stone, a new blockbuster starring Gal Gadot, is now on the service. Plus, revisit Netflix staples Stranger ThingsBridgerton, and Sex Education whenever you please.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

A camcorder with a picture of Amber Heard in Depp v. Heard.
Netflix

The three-part docuseries will begin streaming at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on August 16.

How much does it cost?

Depp v. Heard | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix recently removed its cheapest ad-free tier, meaning there are only three plans available for purchase. The ad-supported tier costs $7/month and includes all but a few movies and TV shows on the service. The two ad-free tiers are Standard at $15/month and Premium at $20/month. The biggest difference is the number of supported devices at once, with Standard offering two and Premium offering four.

Is Depp v. Heard worth watching?

Johnny Depp sits on the stand in court in Depp v. Heard.
Netflix

Years from now, Depp v. Heard case could be a major turning point in trial coverage. Nothing will ever compare to the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, but Depp v. Heard might become the defining case for the TikTok generation. The social media coverage of the case became so prominent that Depp v. Heard explores the possibility that public perception may have influenced the outcome. The three-part series will present Depp and Heard’s testimony “side-by-side.” The episodes will feature live-stream coverage of the trial from the perspective of mainstream media, influencers, and social media commenters.

The official synopsis reads, “Depp v Heard examines the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention as the first Trial by TikTok, and questions the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.”

Stream Depp v. Heard on Netflix.

