 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Amazon eyeing standalone app for sports, report claims

Trevor Mogg
By

Amazon is considering launching a new standalone app for its live sports coverage and other sports content, a new report claims.

It could mean the e-commerce giant separating its current sports offerings from Prime Video to offer it as part of a separate product, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Amazon carries a growing range of sports content that includes livestreams of fixtures from the NFL and U.K.’s Premier League soccer, while it also has a special deal with the New York Yankees to show some of its baseball games.

Related

The company has offered no official word on the likelihood of it launching a standalone sports app, though it’s worth noting that The Information’s report comes after recent comments by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in which he confirmed that live sports were a continuing area of interest for the company.

It’s also not clear when Amazon might release such an app, and whether it will charge a subscription fee for its use. It’s also possible that alongside the app it could keep its sports content on Prime Video but put it behind a paywall.

Rights to stream live sports can be costly, but such deals can also help to pull in more subscribers to streaming platforms.

Apple, for example, is also exploring the space with Apple TV+ inking an agreement with MLB earlier this year to livestream games on Friday nights. It’s also become the exclusive streamer for MLS games for the next decade.

Streaming service Peacock also offers a growing range of live sports events, though that’s not a surprise considering it’s backed by NBC. Content — some of it exclusive — includes NFL, Premier League, MLB, WWE, golf, and NASCAR.

And just recently, YouTube announced a deal for NFL Sunday Ticket costing it $2 billion a year. In a sign of how streaming services are starting to make their presence felt in the live sports space, YouTube’s deal saw it nab the package from satellite-TV provider DirecTV, which carried it since 1994.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors live stream: where to watch
How to watch the NBA Finals online | Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers live stream: where to watch the game
Logos of Lakers and the Sixers.
Raiders vs. Rams live stream: Where to watch Thursday Night Football
Logos of the Raiders and Rams on Amazon.
Where you can watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday
The cast of The Great American Baking Show.
How to watch 1883 online: where to stream Yellowstone prequel
Tim McGraw holds a gun over his shoulder in a scene from 1883.
Emily in Paris season 3 ending explained
Emily, Sylvie, Nicholas, Julienne, and Luc sitting at a table outside, all looking shocked in a scene from Emily in Paris.
Where to watch Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.
5 actors who should replace Henry Cavill as Superman
Superman looking serious during a fight in Man of Steel.
How to watch Yellowstone online: stream the Western drama
John Dutton looks concerned in Yellowstone.
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for December 2022
Fios TV Package
The most likable characters in Wednesday
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday.
The best shows on Netflix right now (December 2022)
The cast of Alice in Borderland.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (December 2022)
Daniel Craig stands and ponders in a scene from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.