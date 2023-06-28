Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2023

We’ve reached the middle point of the summer season and the year, but Amazon’s streaming service is determined to get you to stay in the house. Prime Video‘s July 2023 programming slate offers a diverse slate of genres: sci-fi movies, comedies, romance films, dramas, stand-up specials, and even a show about the eternal battle between good and evil.

The list of new arrivals throughout the month features quite a few noteworthy additions to the Prime Video library, including the new season of Good Omens starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, the horror series The Haunting of Dolores Roach, and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

We’ve provided the full list of everything new on Amazon Prime Video in July 2023 below.

TV Shows

July 1

MasterChef Mexico Junior S1-2 (2016)

Petticoat Junction S1-5 (1964)

July 7

The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)

July 14

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (2023)

July 28

Good Omens S2 (2023)

Novela (2023)

July TBD

Surf Girls Hawaii (2023)

Movies

July 1

1900 (1977)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Battleship (2012)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Chaplin (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Class (1983)

Continental Divide (1981)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cry Macho (2021)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Force 10 from Navarone (1978)

Free Willy (1993)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Frogs (1972)

Gaslight (1944)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

Hondo (1953)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Imagine That (2009)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Irma La Douce (1963)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Last Man Standing (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

(2004)

Little Nicky (2000)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Once Bitten (1985)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rollerball (2002)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Serpico (1973)

Sleepover (2004)

Supernova (2021)

Support the Girls (2018)

The 40-Year-Old-Virgin (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Assassination Of Jesse James By The

Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Big Country (1958)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Fighter (2010)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Russia House (1990)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Train (1965)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Untouchables (1987)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

True Grit (1969)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Unknown (2011)

Valley Girl (1983)

W (2008)

Wicker Park (2004)

Witness For the Prosecution (1958)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

July 4

80 For Brady (2023)

July 7

Los Iniciados (2023)

The Portable Door (2023)

July 14

The King’s Speech (2010)

July 18

Till (2022)

July 23

Unseen (2023)

July 25

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

July 29

Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

July 31

Dances with Wolves (1990)

