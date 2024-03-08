 Skip to main content
3 Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (March 8-10)

Joe Allen
By
The cast of Another Round.
Nordisk Film

You may have signed up for Amazon Prime because of the free, rapid shipping, but it comes with a sweet bonus for movie lovers. Amazon Prime Video is an awesome perk that’s filled with great movies that are well worth exploring.

Amazon’s streaming system even surfaces many of the very best movies it has to offer by showing you what other users have rated highly. If you’re looking for something that’s a little more off the beaten path, though, there are plenty of movies on Prime Video that may not seem like obvious choices. If you’re someone who is seeking something to do this weekend, we’ve got three underrated movies on Prime Video you should definitely check out.

In the Cut (2003)

In The Cut | Theatrical Trailer | 2003

One of the more misunderstood movies of its era, In the Cut tells the story of a writing professor (Meg Ryan, shedding her sweet Sleepless in Seattle image) who is witness to a sexual assault and realizes that it could be connected to a string of murders happening across the city. When she becomes sexually involved with the cop who interviews her, she begins to wonder whether there’s anyone she can genuinely trust.

Although In the Cut doesn’t play out like a traditional thriller, it’s a fascinating movie about the ways in which women feel besieged by the men in their lives, whether those men actually intend to do them harm or not.

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE (1974) | Official Trailer | MGM

One of the great crime movies ever made, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three tells the story of a veteran transit cop who finds himself dealing with a high-stakes situation after a gang of criminals take a subway car hostage and demand a ransom. The movie is tense throughout, in part because of Walter Matthau’s commanding and unexpected central performance.

As Matthau’s policeman tries to figure out exactly what the gang’s exit strategy is, he has to deal with other police officers and the mayor, all while trying to ensure that everyone on that subway car gets out alive. While the 2009 remake with Denzel Washington isn’t bad, it can’t touch the raw grit of the original.

Another Round (2020)

ANOTHER ROUND Trailer | TIFF 2020

Telling the story of four Danish teachers who decide to spice up their lives by attempting an experiment in which they are some level of drunk all the time, Another Round is really a story about the malaise of middle age and the realization that your life only goes in one direction.

Featuring an incredible Mads Mikkelsen performance at its center, as well as an exuberant ending that leaves you with all the best feelings, Another Round was justifiably considered one of the best movies of 2020. Although it may be about a slightly dark topic, it knows exactly how to strike the right tonal balance.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
