Apple is set to increase the prices for three of its services in the United States: Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple One. The company cites an increase in content and “licensing costs” as the reason behind the raised prices. Additionally, expect increases for these same services in global markets.

Apple TV+ will go from $5 to $7 for the monthly plan and $49.99 to $70 for the yearly plan. The 40% increase marks the first the time price of Apple TV+ goes up since its launch in November 2019.

In a statement to 9to5Mac, Apple TV+ was presented “at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

In regards to Apple Music, the individual plan will rise from $10 to $11 per month for the individual plan. The family plan will go from $15 to $17. This represents the first price increase for Apple Music since June 2015.

“The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music,” said an Apple rep to 9to5Mac. “We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience.”

Finally, Apple One will be increasing from $15 to $19 for the individual plan and $20 to $23 for the family plan. Apple One bundles Apple TV+ and Apple Music with other services such as iClould+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+.

These changes go into effect starting October 24.

