Here is everything we know about the ‘Aquaman’ movie so far

DC Comics’ lord of the seas will finally get his own solo feature in 2018’s Aquaman, with Jason Momoa reprising the role he first played in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and then again in 2017’s Justice League. The latest update on the much-anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures superhero movie offers fans some official word on whether a polarizing element of Aquaman’s appearance in Justice League will carry over to his solo film.

Directed by Insidious and Furious 7 filmmaker James Wan from a script penned by Will Beall (Gangster Squad), Aquaman is set after the events of Justice League and is the sixth installment of the DC Extended Universe. The films follows Arthur Curry (Momoa) as he is forced to reconcile his loyalties to the surface world with his role in the undersea kingdom of Atlantis, which has become increasingly hostile to the humans polluting the oceans.

The film’s supporting cast includes Amber Heard (Pineapple Express), Patrick Wilson (Watchmen), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Get Down), Temuera Morrison (Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones), Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables), and Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge). Aquaman hits theaters December 21, 2018.

No dialogue bubbles

Audiences for Justice League got a good look at how Aquaman would fit into the DC Extended Universe, but one aspect of his role in the film caused some intense debate among fans that necessitated a message from the Aquaman director himself.

At one point in Justice League, Aquaman interacts with Mera after an undersea battle with the villain Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). Before they speak to each other, Mera uses her powers to create a pocket of air around them and make conversation possible. This prompted some fans to wonder whether such an air bubble would need to created every time anyone has a line of dialogue in Aquaman — a plot device that would likely get a bit repetitive over the course of the film.

The conversation surrounding the “air-bubble dialogue” eventually led Wan to issue a statement about his film.

????????️‍♀️ Fret not, no “air bubbles for dialogue” in my underwater world. https://t.co/rRbWp2Ejfd — James Wan (@creepypuppet) November 21, 2017

“Fret not, no ‘air bubbles for dialogue’ in my underwater world,” Wan wrote on Twitter.

How the filmmaker will present undersea conversation in Aquaman remains a mystery, but apparently, we now have confirmation on how it won’t be handled.

That’s a wrap!

Filming on Aquaman officially ended October 21, 2017, after a five-month shoot that began in May 2017. Most of the film was shot in Australia, with significant amounts of footage shot at Village Roadshow Studios in Gold Coast, Queensland.

Wan commemorated the start of filming with a post on Twitter in May that revealed the working title of the film at the time: “Ahab.”

Months of intensive prep have led to this. Here we go. #DayOne #Ahab pic.twitter.com/Ryhl3NUtRY — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 3, 2017

Man and Aquaman

Over the years, Aquaman and his powers have earned a reputation for being, well … not exactly cool. That is something that Momoa is not only aware of, but has made it clear he’s hoping to change with his portrayal of the character in Justice League and Aquaman.

“The cool thing with Aquaman is how it taps into the native culture,” Momoa told Digital Trends in February 2017. “That’s something that we’re only taught a little about, so there’s a lot of interesting things. I really think it’s the right time.”

The world got its first look at Momoa as Aquaman in 2015 when Zack Snyder released a promotional image for Batman v. Superman depicting the actor in costume as the character.

While his appearance in that 2016 film was brief, the world got to see more — much more, in fact — of Momoa as Aquaman during the marketing campaign leading up to the release of Justice League. Along with giving Aquaman an expanded role, Justice League also introduced audiences to his powers and the undersea kingdom of Atlantis that would factor heavily into the plot of his solo movie.

Momoa’s portrayal of the character got the spotlight in a March 2017 promotional video for Justice League released by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Every king needs a queen

The Atlantean queen, Mera, has become almost as prominent of a character as Aquaman in the DC Comics universe in recent years with her water-controlling “hydrokinetic” powers and telepathic abilities.

Fans got their first look at Heard as Mera in a photo posted on Twitter by Snyder in October 2016.

Saw this hydrokinetic vision come out of the sea and snapped a photo with my Leica. pic.twitter.com/rwU54XzScK — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) October 12, 2016

The photo posted by Snyder featured Heard in the version of Mera’s costume seen in Justice League, complete with shoulder armor and crown.

A few months later, Wan posted another photo of Heard as Mera from the actress’ first day on the set of Aquaman. The photo, which was posted to Twitter, featured a different costume this time around. with considerably less armor and no crown.

Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017

Villains of the sea

Reports indicate that Aquaman will feature multiple villains challenging the film’s titular hero for control of the seas.

The first among them to be cast was Watchmen and The Conjuring actor Patrick Wilson, who joined the film in December 2016 in the role of Orm, the half-brother of Arthur Curry. Orm is better known to comics fans as the villain Ocean Master, a brilliant, powerful member of Atlantean royalty who frequently attempts to take control of Atlantis by any means necessary.

A few months later, actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was cast in the role of David Hyde, the villain who goes by the name of Black Manta in the DC Comics universe. A vicious treasure hunter and mercenary, Black Manta has proven to be one of Aquaman’s deadliest foes despite being a human. He wears a high-tech suit that gives him powerful abilities underwater, along with a massive helmet that contains an array of sensors and weapons that rival Aquaman’s own natural abilities.

No stranger to physical acting, Abdul-Mateen made a name for himself as the disco-dancing Cadillac on the Netflix series The Get Down.

As if that wasn’t enough for Aquaman to handle, Rocky IV and The Expendables actor Dolph Lundgren was added to the cast in April 2017. No stranger to playing comic book characters thanks to starring roles in 1989’s The Punisher 1987’s Masters of the Universe, Lundgren is expected to play King Nereus in the film.

Nereus is described in the casting report as the leader of the aquatic kingdom of Xebel, and “claims Mera as his own and wants to kill Aquaman.” Nereus has roots in Aquaman’s comic book adventures, too, having debuted in a 2013 issue of DC’s Aquaman series.

The supporting cast

Joining Momoa, Heard, and the film’s trio of actors in villain roles is a supporting cast that includes more than a few noteworthy names (and faces) from big- and small-screen projects.

Academy Award winner Kidman (The Hours, Moulin Rouge) was cast in the role of Aquaman’s mother, Atlanna, in February 2017. In the DC Comics universe, Atlanna was Atlantean royalty who fled the undersea kingdom and fell in love with a human lighthouse keeper. Their child’s unique genetic makeup gave him powerful abilities, and he eventually became the superhero known as Aquaman.

This won’t be the first DC Comics role for Kidman, who previously played the Dark Knight’s love interest in 1995’s Batman Forever.

Playing Aquaman’s father, Thomas Curry, will be Attack of the Clones actor Morrison, who previously played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. In Aquaman’s comics continuity, Thomas Curry was responsible for teaching Arthur Curry to handle his powerful abilities at a young age and keep them hidden from humanity.

Oscar-nominated Spider-Man and Platoon actor Willem Dafoe is also reported to have a role in Aquaman as Vulko, the advisor to the Atlantean royal family. Dafoe was initially expected to make his debut as the character in Justice League, but his scene was cut from the final version of the film, according to Momoa.

“It’s a huge movie introducing three new characters, and for myself and The Flash and Cyborg, there was a lot that was there we just couldn’t get in,” Momoa told Entertainment Weekly. “It could have been two movies. We had some stuff with William Dafoe. The whole Atlantean part, about me being this reluctant king. There was no need for it because you’re going to see it in Aquaman.”

Additional supporting cast members include Power Rangers actor Ludi Lin as the leader of the “Men-of-War,” a specialized strike force in the Atlantean army, and Waiting to Exhale actor Michael Beach as the father of Black Manta. Beach is a familiar voice to Aquaman’s fans, having voiced Black Manta in the animated series Justice League Unlimited.