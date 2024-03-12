 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch Arsenal vs Porto live stream: Is there a free stream?

Tim Keeney
By

Arsenal’s only loss in their last nine matches came against Porto in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie last month. Now down 1-0 on aggregate, they’ll look to avenge that defeat at home to claim a spot in the quarterfinals. However, Sergio Conceicao’s side enters in similar form with eight goals and zero conceded over the last two games, which includes an astounding 5-0 victory over rivals Benfica, so they’re certainly ready for the challenge the scintillatingly-hot Gunners present.

The match starts at 4:00 p.m. ET and will stream on Paramount+ in the United States. It’s not on TV anywhere, but there are three different ways you can watch a live stream of Arsenal vs Porto–and every other Champions League match this week–for free.

Is There a Free Arsenal vs Porto Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

Paramount+ includes every single Champions League and Europa League match. Some games will also make their way to regular TV on CBS, TUDN or UniMas, but the only way to assure you can watch every single match in English is Paramount+. Arsenal vs Porto is the perfect example–it’s not on any TV channel, so Paramount+ is the only way to watch in the US.

Related

Fortunately, there are three different avenues to getting a different free trial of Paramount+.

The first and most obvious is through the Paramount+ website or app. New subscribers–or anyone with an unused email address and credit card–can watch for free for the first seven days, and it’s then $6 per month after that.

Second, you can get the Paramount+ channel–which includes all of the same live and on-demand content–via Amazon Prime Channels. This also comes with a seven-day free trial, and you can then watch the match on the Prime website or app.

Finally, we have DirecTV Stream. It’s meant as a full-on cable-replacing streaming service with anywhere from 75 to 150 live TV channels depending on your channel package, but it also has Paramount+ with SHOWTIME available as an add-on. And when you have that add-on, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log-in to the Paramount+ website or app to watch the match. This is obviously a much more expensive long-term option than the first two choices, but both the main channel package and the Paramount+ add-on come with a free five-day trial

How to Watch the Arsenal vs Porto Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

In order to watch the match via Paramount+, Prime or DirecTV Stream from outside of the United States, you will need a virtual private network (VPN), which can hide your IP address, connect you to a server in the US and then bypass geo-locks.

The best option is NordVPN, which is fast and has nearly 2,000 servers in the United States alone. It’s currently on sale, which we detail in our rundown of the best VPN deals available right now, but it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to let you try it out risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Jets vs Canucks live stream: Can you watch for free?
how to watch nhl online

A crucial matchup in the battle for the top seed in the West, the Vancouver Canucks host the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Though the Stars are also in contention, the winner of tonight's all-Canada showdown will take a big step towards securing home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

If you're looking to watch the game, you're just in time. It starts at 10:00 p.m. ET, and in the United States it won't be on TV anywhere, but you can watch a live stream on ESPN+.
Watch the Jets vs Canucks on ESPN+

Read more
Spurs vs Warriors live stream: Can you watch for free?
Steph Curry shoots a jump shot on a basketball court.

The San Antonio Spurs travel to Golden State to take on the Warriors in NBA action tonight. The Spurs are, of course, well out of playoff contention at this point, but phenom rookie Victor Wembanyama seemingly makes NBA history on a nightly basis, making them a must-watch team anytime they step onto the court.

The game is starting very soon, at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will only be televised locally on Bally Sports Southwest-SA (Spurs markets) and NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors markets). Fortunately, no matter where you live in the US, there are some different ways you can watch a free live stream of the game.
Is There a Free Spurs vs Warriors Live Stream?

Read more
Celtics vs Suns live stream: Can you watch for free?
Jayson Tatum dribbles a ball on a basketball court.

The Boston Celtics head west to take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center tonight. While Boston is just trying to keep focus down the stretch with the top seed in the East all but locked up, the Suns are fighting to stay above the play-in line as they make their way through a very difficult part of their schedule.

This one is only a few moments from tipping off, at 8:30 p.m. ET, and it will be nationally televised on ABC. Fortunately, that means there are a lot of different ways to watch a live stream of the game, with many of those options available for free.
The Best Way to Watch the Celtics vs Suns Live Stream

Read more