Watch Arsenal vs Porto live stream: Is there a free stream?

Arsenal’s only loss in their last nine matches came against Porto in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie last month. Now down 1-0 on aggregate, they’ll look to avenge that defeat at home to claim a spot in the quarterfinals. However, Sergio Conceicao’s side enters in similar form with eight goals and zero conceded over the last two games, which includes an astounding 5-0 victory over rivals Benfica, so they’re certainly ready for the challenge the scintillatingly-hot Gunners present.

The match starts at 4:00 p.m. ET and will stream on Paramount+ in the United States. It’s not on TV anywhere, but there are three different ways you can watch a live stream of Arsenal vs Porto–and every other Champions League match this week–for free.

Is There a Free Arsenal vs Porto Live Stream?

Paramount+ includes every single Champions League and Europa League match. Some games will also make their way to regular TV on CBS, TUDN or UniMas, but the only way to assure you can watch every single match in English is Paramount+. Arsenal vs Porto is the perfect example–it’s not on any TV channel, so Paramount+ is the only way to watch in the US.

Fortunately, there are three different avenues to getting a different free trial of Paramount+.

The first and most obvious is through the Paramount+ website or app. New subscribers–or anyone with an unused email address and credit card–can watch for free for the first seven days, and it’s then $6 per month after that.

Second, you can get the Paramount+ channel–which includes all of the same live and on-demand content–via Amazon Prime Channels. This also comes with a seven-day free trial, and you can then watch the match on the Prime website or app.

Finally, we have DirecTV Stream. It’s meant as a full-on cable-replacing streaming service with anywhere from 75 to 150 live TV channels depending on your channel package, but it also has Paramount+ with SHOWTIME available as an add-on. And when you have that add-on, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log-in to the Paramount+ website or app to watch the match. This is obviously a much more expensive long-term option than the first two choices, but both the main channel package and the Paramount+ add-on come with a free five-day trial

How to Watch the Arsenal vs Porto Live Stream from Abroad

In order to watch the match via Paramount+, Prime or DirecTV Stream from outside of the United States, you will need a virtual private network (VPN), which can hide your IP address, connect you to a server in the US and then bypass geo-locks.

The best option is NordVPN, which is fast and has nearly 2,000 servers in the United States alone. It’s currently on sale, which we detail in our rundown of the best VPN deals available right now, but it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to let you try it out risk-free.

