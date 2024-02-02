 Skip to main content
Bayern vs Monchengladbach live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Bayern Munich host Borussia Monchengladbach at Allianz Arena on Saturday. These sides last met in September, with Bayern capturing the come-from-behind 2-1 victory thanks to second-half goals from Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel. Previous to that, however, Monchengladbach had won three of four against Bayern, setting this one up as an intriguing matchup despite the difference in record.

The match starts tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, and in the United States it will stream live on ESPN+. There’s no ESPN+ free trial, and no other way to watch a legal live stream in the US, so while your options are limited, it’s also very straightforward and easy to start watching Bayern vs Monchengladbach right away.

Watch Bayern vs Monchengladbach on ESPN+

The ESPN Plus main menu.
Phil Nickinson/Digitial Trends / Digital Trends

If you live in the United States and want to watch Bundesliga, you need ESPN+. It’s as simple as that. Some of the biggest matches of the season might find occasionally their way to ESPN or ESPN2, but we don’t even know which ones or how many will be on TV. What we do know is that every single Bundesliga match–306 of them–will stream live on ESPN+. And Bundesliga is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of included content. There’s also German DFB Pokal, FA Cup, Copa del Rey, La Liga, plus other live sports, original shows and exclusive written content, and that’s still probably underselling just how much you get with a subscription.

Unfortunately, there is no ESPN+ free trial, but you can get it for $11 per month a(or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) or $110 for the year. Either way, it’s undoubtedly a good value if you enjoy Bundesliga soccer or just sports in general.

Watch Bayern vs Monchengladbach Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Though its main use is to provide you with safety and privacy while online, a virtual private network (VPN) has also become an important tool in sports streaming, as it can mask your IP address/location and allow you to access US-only sites even if you’re physically located somewhere else. There’s no shortage of available VPN’s to choose from. You can take a look at our guide to the best VPN deals if you’re looking for somewhere to start, or you can just try out NordVPN, which is one of the best and fastest services available and offers a free 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied.

