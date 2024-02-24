Bayern vs RB Leipzig live stream: Can you watch for free?

Following a disastrous week that saw them tally losses in both Champions League and Bundesliga action, Bayern Munich return home to face off against RB Leipzig in an important showdown on Saturday. Bayern remain second in the league, but the gap is narrowing between them and VfB Stuttgart, Dortmund and today’s opponent RB Leipzig.

The match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Here’s everything you need to know to watch.

Watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig on ESPN+

There is unfortunately no ESPN+ free trial, and while some Bundesliga matches might be simulcast on ESPN or ESPN2, this one is exclusively on ESPN+. That means there’s no way to watch this one completely cost-free in the US.

Still, ESPN+ proves itself to be worth the money very quickly. At just $11 per month (or you can bundle ESPN+ along with Hulu and Disney+ for just $15 per month), you’ll get every Bundesliga game this season, plus other soccer from around the world (La Liga, Copa del Rey, FA Cup, etc.), other live sports (NHL, PGA Tour, college sports, etc.), original shows, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence, written content and more. So, not only will you get to watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig today, but you’ll be able to keep yourself busy for a long time with a subscription to ESPN+.

Watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is a service intended for increasing security and privacy while alone. It works by hiding your IP address/location and connecting you to a server somewhere else, whether that be in the United States or somewhere else in the world. By connecting to a server in the US, you’re able to bypass those geo-restrictions and stream US-only sites even if you’re abroad.

It can be difficult to pick out a VPN since there are so many of them, but NordVPN would be our recommended place to start. It’s safe, it’s fast and it has a Google Chrome extension that can often be helpful in streaming. And if you don’t like it or you want to try out a different one (you can check out our list of best VPN deals here), you can get your money back within 30 days of signing up.

