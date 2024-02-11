5 best Hulu movies to watch instead of the Super Bowl 2024

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Super Bowl isn’t for everyone. Sure, this year, there’s the added element of Taylor Swift attending to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, take on the San Francisco 49ers, but there are people out there who don’t even care about it. Yes, really.

For those good souls who just want to watch a good movie instead of seeing sweaty men chase a pigskin on a dirty field, you’re in luck. Digital Trends has compiled a list of the best movies to watch on Hulu instead of watching the 2024 Super Bowl.

Cat Person (2023)

2023 was a great year for movies, but there some movies that got lost amid the noise caused by Barbenheimer, Wonka, and even critical darlings like All of Us Strangers and The Zone of Interest. Cat Person is one of those movies, and it deserves to be watched now that it’s on streaming.

When college student Margot (CODA actress Emilia Jones) meets 33-year-old Robert (Succession‘s Nicholas Braun) at the movie theater where she works, the two strike up a meet-cute relationship. They build a relationship over texts and build perceptions about one another. But when they finally go on an IRL date, things don’t quite add up, and events spiral out of control.

Cat Person is streaming on Hulu.

No One Will Save You (2023)

No One Will Save You may not have gotten a chance to shine on the big screen, but it’s one of 2023’s most original movies. Brian Duffield wrote and directed the film, which barely has any dialogue at all. That’s because Kaitlyn Dever’s Brynn is the only human character for large portions of the movie, and she’s not exactly on speaking terms with the rest of her small town.

This is Dever’s movie from beginning to end, and she sells it like a true scream queen when aliens invade her remote home. The problem for Brynn is laid out in the title of the movie itself. She can’t count on anyone to help her push back against this alien menace. But Brynn’s biggest demons lie within as she struggles with guilt and the real reason why she’s the town pariah. Duffield gets all of this across almost solely through the film’s visuals, and that should give him a lot more opportunities in the future.

Watch No One Will Save You on Hulu.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019)

Quentin Tarantino‘s allegedly penultimate film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is one of his very best movies and should be watched on any day of the year. In this alternate version of history, Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a faded Hollywood star, and his best friend and bodyguard, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), is a dangerous man with a murky past. Rick is desperate for a comeback, and his opportunities are drying up.

Meanwhile, Sharon Tate (Barbie‘s Margot Robbie) is on the rise as a prominent actress, unaware that the Manson family’s violent ambitions may mean the death of her. Tarantino creates so much tension whenever the Mansons menace any of the three leads in this film that the inevitable violence is almost cathartic when it finally arrives.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is streaming on Hulu.

Force Majeure (2014)

Now here’s a foreign film that is entertaining no matter what language you speak. Over the past decade, Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund is arguably the leading voice in satires and black comedies. Östlund’s The Square and Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, catapulting both to Oscar nominations. However, the film where Östlund gained recognition for his satirical work was 2014’s Force Majeure. Married couple Tomas (Johannes Bah Kuhnke) and Ebba (Lisa Loven Kongsli) head to the French Alps for a skiing vacation with their young daughter Vera (Clara Wettergren) and son Harry (Vincent Wettergren).

While eating lunch on the outdoor deck of a restaurant, the family witnesses a controlled avalanche. Harry flees the table while Ebba stays seated to protect her kids. Luckily, the snow was just a dense fog, so no one got injured. However, a marriage might have been destroyed. Force Majeure is like witnessing a car crash. It’s painful and uncomfortable to watch, but you can’t look away.

Stream Force Majeure on Hulu.

Boston Strangler (2023)

For film fans who love movies like David Fincher’s Zodiac (still his best film), Boston Strangler should satisfy the urge to see a real-life serial killer terrorize an unsuspecting public. Based on true events, the film takes place in the 1960s and follows reporters Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley, once again proving she’s one of the most underrated actresses working today) and Jean Cole (Carrie Coon again, with a Baw-stan accent) investigate the rape and murder of several women by a serial killer later named as the Boston Strangler.

Through their reporting, McLaughlin and Cole reveal that the police have botched the investigation by failing to pursue credible leads and not sharing critical information with police departments in other cities. Boston Strangler may be a tad derivative, but it’s nonetheless captivating to watch. Just leave the lights on when you do.

Boston Strangler is streaming on Hulu.

