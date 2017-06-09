When you run out of TV shows to binge, check out these great movies on Hulu

This list is continually updated to reflect recent Hulu offerings, as films are frequently added and removed based on availability.

The streaming wars seem destined to rage on forever, which is great news for cinephiles eager to expand their horizons. Hulu, once merely an upstart among a swath of veteran broadcasters, now features a particularly robust library of films to choose from. As with any catalog, however, Sturgeon’s law still applies, and it might seem difficult to find the real gems housed within Hulu’s massive library. That said, our strictly curated list is a one-stop guide to the best, smartest, and most intriguing films currently streaming on the platform. You’re welcome.

Becoming Bond Please enable Javascript to watch this video James Bond is one of the most prestigious roles in British cinema, one several great actors — Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig, among others — have stepped into. One man who got a taste of the Bond lifestyle, however, stepped away from it after just one film: George Lazenby, who starred in the underrated On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. In Becoming Bond, director Josh Greenbaum sits down with Lazenby to hear his life story, the story of how a young car mechanic from Australia came to play a British icon, and why he walked away from it all. Lazenby is a charming storyteller, and Greenbaum wisely lets him take the lead, as he tells a tale as full of drama, sex, and luxury as any Bond film. Watch now on: Hulu

Blue Velvet Please enable Javascript to watch this video There’s no genre that better conveys the the cynicism of 20th-century America — from its moral ambiguity to our constant search for hidden truths — better than noir. In noir, nothing and no one is what they seem. It’s only fitting then that David Lynch, a director always interested in blurring the lines between reality and unreality, would make one of the greatest noir films of all time. Blue Velvet opens with Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) finding a human ear in a field of grass. Things only become more bizarre as he begins to investigate the incident, which helps him to uncover a world of deviance and sexual violence that churns beneath the surface of small-town America. Watch now on: Hulu

Dances with Wolves Please enable Javascript to watch this video Dances with Wolves has the unfortunate legacy of being the movie that stole the Academy Award for Best Picture from Goodfellas. It’s a shame that the film lives in such ignominy, however, because it’s a strong film in its own right. Set during the Civil War, the film follows John Dunbar (Kevin Costner), an American soldier who relocates to an isolated post on the frontier following a particularly hectic battle. Isolated from the rest of his country, he strikes up a cautious friendship with the local Sioux tribe, only to become one of them. Dances with Wolves is an epic in the classic Hollywood sense, one that wrings the majesty of the Old West from the desolate landscapes of South Dakota’s western frontier. Watch now on: Hulu

Apocalypse Now Please enable Javascript to watch this video There is a bit of irony in the fact that Apocalypse Now is perhaps the most iconic Vietnam War film, as the movie actually has very little to say about the politics of the conflict. Instead, Francis Ford Coppola’s film centers on a relatively small mission, and uses a trip deep into the heart of the jungle to explore the inner madness that war breeds. The plot follows Captain Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen), a special operations officer assigned a peculiar task. A special forces commander, Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), has gone AWOL, having established his own private army in Cambodia. Willard is ordered to journey to Kurtz’s compound and assassinate the rogue colonel. Along the way he must survive the perils of warfare, both physical and spiritual. Watch now on: Hulu