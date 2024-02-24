 Skip to main content
Bournemouth vs Man City live stream: Can you watch for free?

Without a win in the league since December, things don’t get any easier for Bournemouth on Saturday when they take on Manchester City at Vitality Stadium.

In the United States, the match (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC. If you’ve cut the cable cord and want to watch a live stream, we have a number of different ways you can do exactly that, including some free options.

Is There a Free Bournemouth vs Man City Live Stream?

With the match being on NBC, you’ll be able to watch a live stream on most cable-replacing OTT streaming services. Three of those streaming services offer a free trial: Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

The Fubo free trial is the longest of those at seven days, plus it also has the match available in 4K, so we would try that one out first. If you’ve used up your free trial already, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will both give you five days free.

Watch Bournemouth vs Man City on Peacock

The match is also streaming live on Peacock. It doesn’t offer a free trial, but it’s the clear choice if you’re looking for the cheapest long-term option. It costs $6 per month, or you can get it for the entire year for $60, and it includes about half of all the Premier League games. Any match that isn’t televised, and any match that is on NBC like this one, will be available live on Peacock.

A Peacock subscription will also get you “Goal Rush,” the whip-around show that jumps between different games when there’s multiple on at once, as well as other live sports and Peacock’s increasingly impressive library of TV shows and movies. All that for $6 is one of the best values in streaming today.

How to Watch the Bournemouth vs Man City Live Stream from Abroad

All of those aforementioned streaming services are restricted to the United States, but those who are out of the country can try out a virtual private network (VPN) like NordVPN, which hides your IP address and allows you to stream as if you were still physically inside the country. It doesn’t always work for every streaming service, but it’s certainly worth trying if you’re abroad and attempting to watch the match, plus NordVPN will give you your money back within 30 days for any reason.

