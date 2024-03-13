Atletico Madrid vs Inter live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Inter Milan carry a 1-0 aggregate lead into Estadio Metropolitano today, as the Serie A leaders take on Atletico Madrid for a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals. Inter have won 13 straight matches across all competition, while Atletico are stuck in poor form, but as we’ve seen so many times before, nothing should be taken for granted in this competition.

The match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States. There are also several ways you can watch a live stream for free, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know.

Is There a Free Atletico Madrid vs Inter Live Stream?

When it comes to anything Champions League related, the best answer is almost always going to be Paramount+ if you live in the United States. With a subscription to Paramount+, you will get every Champions League game (available in both English and Spanish), as well as all Europa League games, other live sports (including in-market NFL on CBS games come September) and a huge library of TV shows and movies.

The cost of $6 per month ($12 if you want the shows and movies with no ads) would be reasonable for the Champions League content alone. With everything else, it’s incredible value. And it comes with a seven-day free trial if you just want to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter for no cost.

Fortunately, if you do want to watch for free but you’ve already used your trial, you can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels (free seven-day trial) or DirecTV Stream (free five-day trial). For the latter, note that you’ll need to include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when signing up, and you can then watch the game on the Paramount+ website or app with your DirecTV Stream log-in info.

The match will also be televised on TUDN Xtra 1, which is available via the Fubo “Pro” or “Latino” package. This is the only streaming service that has the TUDN Xtra channels, and it does come with a seven-day free trial.

How to Watch the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can mask your IP address and bypass most streaming services’ location-restrictions. In other words, with a VPN, you can watch the match via one of the previously mentioned streaming services even if you’re physically located outside of the United States.

NordVPN is our recommendation thanks to its streaming speed and general reliability. You can also get your money back within 30 days of signing up, so there’s no risk involved if you’re undecided.

Looking for some other options? We’ve compiled a list of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals, too.

