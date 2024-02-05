 Skip to main content
Brentford vs Man City live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
Second-place Manchester City look to remain within striking distance atop the Premier League table when they take on Brentford today. The Citizens have won four consecutive league matches, but Brentford tend to play them well, as evidenced by last season’s 2-0 record against the champions.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET today and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. That’s good news, as it gives a handful of different live stream options, including three ways to watch Brentford vs Man City for free.

The Best Way to Watch Brentford vs Man City

We’ll start with the cheapest option. Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial (more on some free trial options below), but the “Sling Blue” + “News Extra” bundle will get you both USA Network and CNBC (which is all you need for every Premier League match that isn’t on Peacock). It’s currently on sale for $15 for your first month, and then it moves to $46 per month after that, which is still cheaper than all other streaming services with USA Network and CNBC.

If you combine Sling TV with Peacock Premium, you’ll be able to watch every single Premier League match this season.

Is There a Free Brentford vs Man City Live Stream?

If you’re looking for a free option, or if you want a streaming service that is bit more extensive than Sling in terms of its channel packages, the The Fubo “Pro” plan comes with a whopping 180-plus total channels, including USA Network and CNBC. It will run you $80 per month, but it does come with a free seven-day trial if you just want to watch this match.

Other options include the YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” package, which both include USA Network and CNBC and come with a free five-day trial.

Other Ways to Watch the Brentford vs Man City Live Stream

Hulu With Live TV costs $77 per month and doesn’t come with a free trial, so only pay attention here if you’re looking for something long-term. It’s a good value if that’s what you’re looking for, though, as it includes 75-plus channels, including USA Network and CNBC, plus it comes with Hulu’s library of movies and shows, Disney+ and ESPN+.

How to Watch the Brentford vs Man City Live Stream from Abroad

Among many other things, a virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address/location. Not only does this give you added security and privacy online, but you can connect to a server in the US and then use US-only sites even if you’re physically located outside of the country. NordVPN is one of the best options and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

