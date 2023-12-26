 Skip to main content
Burnley vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the game for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re a Premier League fan you may be wondering what the best way to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream may be. It kicks off in one hour, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and USA Network is in charge of the television broadcast. This means there’s quite a few ways to watch the game online. We’ve rounded up the best of them, as well as a way to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream for free.

The best way to watch Burnley vs Liverpool

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

The best way to watch Burnley vs Liverpool is with Sling TV. You’ll be able to access USA Network and the Burnley vs Liverpool by subscribing to the Sling Blue channel lineup. This will also get you access to sports networks like TNT, TBS, NFL Network, and FS1. Currently you can get a Sling TV subscription for 50% off your first month. This brings the price of Sling Blue down to $23 for one month, or you can bundle it with Sling Orange for $30.

Is there a free Burnley vs Liverpool live stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV offers a free trial to new subscribers, which is the best way to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream for free. Fubo is one of the best live TV streaming services, and a Fubo free trial will get you immediate and free access to its full channel lineup. This includes USA Network and the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream, but it also includes the likes of ESPN, Fox Sports, NFL Network, and much more that sports fans will love.

Related

Other ways to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.
Hulu

If Sling TV or FuboTV aren’t of interest to you, you can find the Burnley vs Liverpool game streaming on any platform that carries USA Network. This includes YouTube TV, which has a deal that discounts a subscription to , as well as Hulu with Live TV, which is currently going for . A more affordable option is Peacock TV. You won’t be able to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool game live on Peacock, but it will be available the next day and Peacock subscriptions start at just .

How to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

A virtual private network is important if you value online privacy, and it can come in quite handy if you’re trying to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool game while traveling. With a VPN you can get around any geographic restrictions streaming service providers may have in place for the game and watch just the way you would at home. A VPN service like NordVPN will pair well with Sling TV. It’s one of the best VPN services you can choose from, and there’s even a NordVPN free trial available to take advantage of.

