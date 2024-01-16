Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks head to Washington, D.C., after pulling off an overtime win against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Florida Panthers the other night. The Ducks have not had a back-to-back win in over a month, and they seek one out tonight against the Capitals, a team that beat them in their first meeting. It’s going to be interesting to see how this one ends with the Ducks recently finding an offensive rhythm and the Capitals now ranking in the bottom four for goals per game.

The Capitals vs Ducks game starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. Here are all your options for streaming it online.

Watch the Capitals vs. Ducks live stream on ESPN+

With over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ has become quite a special spot to catch NHL games. Get ESPN+ for only $11 a month and save over 15% with the annual plan for $110. But don’t forget, if you want, you can buy the bundle with Hulu and Disney+ for $15 a month. You’re getting more than just the NHL with the platform; you’re getting an entire portal into the wide world of sports.

Watch the Capitals vs. Ducks live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV (or now just Fubo) has become one of the major providers for streaming television in this day and age. A leading provider for all who are saying goodbye to cable. ESPN is one of the networks that Fubo provides with its service. $80 a month with $0 down for their basic plan all the way up to $10 a month for their top-tier service. If you want to catch great hockey along with many other sports and television shows, Fubo is the perfect platform for you to explore.

Watch the Capitals vs. Ducks live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re not in the U.S. right now, you may have a hard time streaming hockey. Thankfully there’s a simple fix. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in the U.S., and stream it like you’re on American soil. We recommend NordVPN, since it’s the best VPN overall and it’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

