NHL live stream: How to watch hockey without cable in 2024

Back in October of 2023, the first puck dropped on the 2023–2024 NHL season. Now that the new year is here, it’s time to take a look at where you can stream your NHL matchups. With many people still cutting the cord with cable, sports fans always want to know where and how they can catch their favorite teams. In terms of the NHL, there are numerous outlets available for you to stay up-to-date with live streams of your favorite matchups.

Watch the NHL on Hulu+ Live TV Bundle 

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Hulu with Live TV has become a prominent factor in NHL streaming for the last few years. Their plan allows viewers to watch two screens simultaneously and gives you unlimited DVR recordings. So if you miss any games, you can always catch up after the fact. Buying the bundle for live television also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ as well. Hulu with adds will cost you $7.99/month, with one month free after signing up. However, with ads, plus the live TV bundle along with Disney and ESPN+, it is $76.99 per month.

Watch NHL on Max

HBO Max app icon.
Max has become a new platform in terms of sports streaming since the parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, integrated all the channels they own into one streaming service. Through their Bleacher Report menu on Max, you can stream up to 60 NHL regular-season games for $9.99/month with ads. Or upgrade to ad-free for $15.99/month, and if you want all the goods that Max has to offer in terms of NHL live streaming, The Ultimate Ad Free plan is $19.99/month. The top tier gets you up to 100 downloads to watch on the go, 4K Ultra HD quality, and an immersive audio experience, and you can utilize it on up to 4 devices simultaneously.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
As mentioned prior, ESPN+ can be part of the Hulu and Disney+ bundle to stream your NHL needs for only $14.99 a month. However, if you just want ESPN+ and nothing else, the streaming service can be yours for only $10.99/month and get you up to 1,000 out-of-market games. ESPN+ also provides its own original content across their platform. If just tuning into a game isn’t enough for you, catch some of the NHL-centered documentaries and series’ like PK’s Place and The Quest for the Stanley Cup.

Watch NHL on Direct TV Stream

At the click of a button, you can connect your NHL Center Ice subscription to Direct TV. Your subscription to Direct TV Stream can be customized to fit the teams you want to watch. If you also want to watch AHL or NCAA hockey action, Direct TV Stream has you covered. Lastly, the key moments of the season are available for you with the Stadium Series in February and coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals to cap off the season. Direct TV has numerous add-ons to its bundle, and it must be noted that this is the more expensive of the bunch listed here on this guide. The prices vary from $64.99/month for its basic plan to $154.99/month for its premiere tier for its clients.

Watch NHL on Fubo TV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
At $74.99/month (plus additional fees and taxes), Fubo gives you 250 hours of DVR space included in the plan. As well as the ability to watch up to ten screens at a time. Lastly, there are 130 games in 4K definition to watch throughout the season. Fubo TV may cost a few extra dollars a month, but in comparison to some of the other products on this guide, it does have a larger channel count and more simultaneous streams for you to watch.

Watch NHL on Sling

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV has been the option many have grown to use as their go-to for the NHL as of late. With Sling, you can sign up for as little as $20 for your first month under the service. With add-ons that cost you anywhere from an extra $11/month, you can stream 40+ sports channels, including ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT. All of these networks are prime spots for NHL live coverage. Why many flock to Sling for their streaming is because many feel that they are paying a lower price for a service that provides top-tier channels.

