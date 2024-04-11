 Skip to main content
Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream: Can you watch for free?

Atalanta’s quest for their first major European semifinal since 1988 hits its biggest potential roadblock today, as the Italian side heads to Anfield to take on heavy favorites Liverpool in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie.

If you live in the United States and want to watch, the match (3:00 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TUDNXtra1, or you can watch a free live stream via a number of different options that we’ll lay out for you.

Is There a Free Liverpool vs Atalanta Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

The only way to watch this match in English is on Paramount+, which has every Europa League game in both English and Spanish. It comes with a free seven-day trial if you just want to watch Liverpool vs Atalanta without paying anything, but it’s also just $6 per month after your trial. Considering that also includes every Champions League match, this is pretty much the perfect time to sign up for a month or two.

If you prefer to watch your content on Amazon, Paramount+ is also available via Amazon Prime Channels. This includes all of the exact same live and on-demand content, and it actually comes with a separate seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream also offers Paramount+ with SHOWTIME as an add-on, which you can include with your five-day free trial. You won’t be able to watch the match on DirecTV Stream itself, but you will be able to sign in to the Paramount+ app or website with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

If you don’t mind watching in Spanish, you can also go with Fubo‘s “Pro” channel package, which comes with a seven-day free trial. This is the only live-TV streaming service that includes any of the TUDNXtra channels, plus it also has CBS, CBS Sports Network and UniMas. So, not only will you be able to watch a live stream of Liverpool vs Atalanta (in Spanish), but you can also watch every other Europa League match.

How to Watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re somewhere outside of the United States where you don’t have a way to watch the match, you can combine a virtual private network (VPN) with one of the aforementioned streaming services. All of those options are location-restricted to US-only, but using a VPN hides your location (via your IP address) and allows you to get around those restrictions.

There are plenty of good VPN options out there, but NordVPN is fast, reliable and one of the best for streaming live sports from abroad. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try it out risk-free.

