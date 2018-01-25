Here’s the first look at Brie Larson as Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel

Academy Award winner Brie Larson is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019’s Captain Marvel, which casts her as Carol Danvers, the titular cosmic hero who has been both a member and ally of the Avengers in the Marvel Comics continuity. Expected to make her debut as the character in the still-untitled fourth Avengers movie, Larson was glimpsed on the Atlanta set of the film in what appears to be her Captain Marvel uniform (or some variation of it).

Set to be directed by Mississippi Grind filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck from a script by Tomb Raider screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8, 2019, and will be Marvel’s first female-led solo superhero movie. The film is expected to be set in the 1990s and features Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury (when he still had two eyes) and use the shape-changing aliens known as Skrulls as the film’s primary villains.

The photos of Larson suited up as Captain Marvel were posted by Page Six and feature her navigating the streets of Atlanta (with some help from a map) and giving an unidentified male character a painful handshake (and likely teaching him a lesson of some sort).

See the first photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel https://t.co/M5PysAdUR7 pic.twitter.com/4FWoU8lTMX — Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2018

Filming on Captain Marvel has yet to begin, so the photos are presumably from the set of the fourth Avengers movie, which unfolds in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War and was confirmed to feature Captain Marvel in a key role. That film will hit theaters a few months after Captain Marvel, in May 2019.

Fans of the character have noted that Larson’s costume doesn’t appear to have the same red, yellow, and blue color scheme that Captain Marvel often appears in, but some color-adjusted versions of the photos posted by Twitter user “el_steevo” suggest that this could simply be a result of accounting for green-screen effects in the background.

I think it was just the blue/green colour to take green screen into effect. With blue filters, warming up and some RGB enhancement the richer colours cone through. pic.twitter.com/gOB1SKSU5S — Steve J. Ray (@el_steevo) January 25, 2018

Along with Larson and Jackson, the film’s cast also includes DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes).

In Marvel Comics continuity, Danvers is an Air Force pilot who gained powerful abilities when her DNA was fused with that of an alien species during an explosion. She initially took the name “Ms. Marvel,” but eventually inherited the title of “Captain Marvel” from the original character who went by that name.