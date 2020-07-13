Now that photos of Google’s new smart speaker have leaked and Google’s PR team has shared a little taste of the new speaker with a photo and short clip video, we have a better idea of what’s to come with this possible new generation of the Google Home. The original was unveiled in 2016, so a new model has been a long time coming. You’re probably itching to know what the new Google Nest Home will be like. Here’s what we know so far.

Design

One of the most obvious changes from the original Google Home is the size. The possible new Google Nest Home will be a bit over 8.6 inches long. The original is 5.6 inches long, so that’s a noticeable difference. Another obvious change is the shape. Instead of a shape that looks like a bloated chips can, the new Google Home looks like a very uncomfortable pillow. Also, instead of a plastic top and a fabric covered bottom, the whole thing appears to be covered in fabric. In fact, it tends to look more like an upright Google Home Max than a Google Home.

The video and photos suggest that the speaker will come in at least two colors. The color of the device in the FCC filing looks like Google’s favorite go-to, an off-white chalk color. In the official Google photo, the device appears to be the same aqua color that is found on the Google Home Mini. It also looks like the female in the video may have a coral colored device. If so, then Google will probably finish off the color choices with their final favorite option, charcoal.

From the photos, we learned that the new device has a rubber anti-slip bottom so that it stands upright and has a mute button on the back side. We also learned it may be battery powered, based on the teaser video that shows the young girl at the end of the clip holding the said speaker and asking what it is. Finally, there appears to be a proprietary 30W DC power power supply that plugs into the back of the device.

New features

The full fabric covering and shape may indicate that this device is more geared toward better sound quality. It would be nice if this speaker had 360-degree speakers, meaning it can blast sound from all sides, instead of just from the front like the Google Home Max. In the video, though, the first clip showed the speakers backed up to a wall, so we’re guessing it doesn’t have 360 capabilities. They may work as duel-stereo speakers, though, since in the first part of the video the man has two speakers, one on each side of his head.

If you notice in the video, the woman put her Google device on the table without plugging it in. Also, the little girl is carrying the device around at the end like we mentioned. This may indicate that it is portable. It may simply charge with the power cord and store the power in an internal battery pack. This would explain the larger size possibly.

Price and availability

No official word has been made on the price and availability. It’s rumored that the new Google Nest Home speaker would have been announced at last month’s I/O conference. The conference was canceled due to the pandemic, but since Google released a photo and a short video of the speaker, that may mean that they will be making an official online presentation soon. Google is expected to announce its new Pixel phones this fall, so maybe that’s when they will show us the new speaker as well.

