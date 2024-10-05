Blink Video Doorbells are 50% off this weekend

You can never have enough home security, and there are certainly no shortage of DIY surveillance devices. But if you’re the type of person who likes to keep tabs on package deliveries, front-door visitors, and whatever could be going on across the street, it sounds like you should be looking for security camera deals. Fortunately, we came across a great offer on one of these gadgets earlier today:

Right now, when you order the Blink Video Doorbell on Amazon, you’ll only spend $30. That’s half off its $60 retail price!

Why you should buy the Blink Video Doorbell

When it comes to DIY smart home devices, Blink often comes up as one of the best budget-friendly options for security cameras and video doorbells. The popular Blink Video Doorbell can be connected to existing doorbell wiring, or you can opt for battery power instead. Available in black or white, this Blink cam captures a 135-degree horizontal FOV and an 80-degree vertical view. The camera also shoots at up to 1080p and goes infrared for night vision.

The Blink Video Doorbell is able to track motion, pinging your go-to devices with an alert when a subject is detected. You’ll then be able to jump into the Blink app to communicate via two-way audio if you feel like talking to the person at the door. Motion-triggered recordings are available to view in the Blink app, which you’ll need to download anyway to set up the smart doorbell.

Blink is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its Blink Plus Plan, which lets you store up to 60 days’ worth of event recordings and even extends the warranty of the Blink Video Doorbell (after 30 days, you’ll start being billed $10 per month). A Blink subscription allows you to share clips with friends and family, too.

We see plenty of security camera promos on a daily basis, but this exceptional Blink offer is likely brought to you by Amazon’s October Big Deal Day savings. Take $30 off the Blink Video Doorbell when you order on Amazon. You may also want to check out some of the best Ring deals we’ve been finding.