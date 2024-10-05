 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Blink Video Doorbells are 50% off this weekend

By
The Blink Video Doorbell is an affordable option for home security.
Blink

You can never have enough home security, and there are certainly no shortage of DIY surveillance devices. But if you’re the type of person who likes to keep tabs on package deliveries, front-door visitors, and whatever could be going on across the street, it sounds like you should be looking for security camera deals. Fortunately, we came across a great offer on one of these gadgets earlier today:

Right now, when you order the Blink Video Doorbell on Amazon, you’ll only spend $30. That’s half off its $60 retail price!

Why you should buy the Blink Video Doorbell

When it comes to DIY smart home devices, Blink often comes up as one of the best budget-friendly options for security cameras and video doorbells. The popular Blink Video Doorbell can be connected to existing doorbell wiring, or you can opt for battery power instead. Available in black or white, this Blink cam captures a 135-degree horizontal FOV and an 80-degree vertical view. The camera also shoots at up to 1080p and goes infrared for night vision.

Related

The Blink Video Doorbell is able to track motion, pinging your go-to devices with an alert when a subject is detected. You’ll then be able to jump into the Blink app to communicate via two-way audio if you feel like talking to the person at the door. Motion-triggered recordings are available to view in the Blink app, which you’ll need to download anyway to set up the smart doorbell.

Blink is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its Blink Plus Plan, which lets you store up to 60 days’ worth of event recordings and even extends the warranty of the Blink Video Doorbell (after 30 days, you’ll start being billed $10 per month). A Blink subscription allows you to share clips with friends and family, too.

We see plenty of security camera promos on a daily basis, but this exceptional Blink offer is likely brought to you by Amazon’s October Big Deal Day savings. Take $30 off the Blink Video Doorbell when you order on Amazon. You may also want to check out some of the best Ring deals we’ve been finding.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Sit back and relax in this massage chair that’s $400 off today
The iRest Relaxing Massage Chair on a white background.

Skip the best gaming chair deals and go for something super comfortable -- a massage chair. Right now at Amazon, you can buy the iRest Relaxing Massage Chair for a huge $400 off. That means instead of paying $1,799, you pay $1,399, making this a much more affordable investment for anyone keen to enjoy the ultimate level of comfort. This is a limited time deal, so it’s unlikely to stay this price for long. If it sounds like the one for you, keep reading while we take you through everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the iRest Relaxing Massage Chair
Looking a little quirky but packed with all the features you could need from a massage chair, the iRest Relaxing Massage Chair is a delight if you desperately need to relax more often. It provides you with personal massage from the head to the leg with a massage distance of 135cm. It has an adjustable width of between 6 and 21 centimeters with three levels of adjustability between wide, middle, and narrow.

Read more
This Jackery solar generator comes with two solar panels — $650 off
Jackery solar generator on a white background.

For one of the best portable power station deals, head over to Amazon. As one of its limited time deals, Amazon took 39% off the Jackery Solar Generator 1000. Usually $1,649, it’s down to $999, so you’re saving $650 off the regular price. If you’re looking for a way to make sure you’re never without power at home or when you’re camping or traveling, this is the perfect way to do so. Here’s what it has to offer, but bear in mind that this is a limited time deal so it’s going to end soon.

Why you should buy the Jackery Solar Generator 1000
Jackery makes some of the best portable power stations around, so you’re in safe hands with the Jackery Solar Generator 1000. It offers 100% green energy with its smart MPPT controller allowing for optimal charging efficiency. It can be fully charged within 8 hours with two Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels, or you can get to 80% in only 5.5 hours via AC wall outlet charging.

Read more
This Blink outdoor security set is $110 today — normally $300
The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 mounted on a brick wall.

Home security is the kind of consumer tech category that you can never have too much of. After all, nothing says peace of mind like being able to lock your doors and windows at night while being monitored by some of the best DIY surveillance gear on the market. Speaking of which, we came across the following offer while looking through Amazon deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 on Amazon, you’ll spend $110. At full price, this bundle goes for $300. Plus, you can rest easy with the Blink's warranty and Amazon's return policy ensuring your peace of mind.

Read more