Celtics vs Nuggets live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Denver Nuggets host the Boston Celtics in a potential finals preview tonight. These teams last met in January at TD Garden, with the defending champs handing the C’s one of their only three home defeats of the year.

This is a must-watch contest. It starts at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT, but there are many different ways you can watch a live stream, including several free options.

The Best Way to Watch the Celtics vs Nuggets Live Stream

Sling TV doesn’t come with a free trial, so if you’re looking for a way to watch this game without paying anything, you’ll want to head to next section. However, Sling is worth mentioning here because the “Sling Orange” channel package, which includes TNT and ESPN, is just $20 for your first month. Plus, you can also include Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all for free for your first month.

If you decide to keep it any longer, “Sling Orange” jumps up to $40 per month, but that’s still cheaper than any other streaming service that includes TNT and ESPN.

Is There a Free Celtics vs Nuggets Live Stream?

We have two different ways you can watch the Celtics vs Nuggets completely free.

First up, you can watch a live stream of TNT and 100-plus other channels with the YouTube TV “Base Plan.” It normally costs $73 per month, but it comes with a free five-day trial (and a free 20-minute preview before you even sign up), and if you decide to keep it longer than that, it’s just $63 per month for your first three months.

If you’ve already used up your YouTube TV free trial, option No. 2 is DirecTV Stream. There are four different packages you can choose, but all of them come with TNT, and no matter which one you choose, you’ll be able to watch for free for the first five days. The cheapest, “Entertainment,” will run you $80 per month after the free trial, but if you want this long-term, make sure to include Max (formerly HBO Max), Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with Showtime and MGM+. They’re all free for your first three months ($168 value).

Watch the Celtics vs Nuggets Live Stream on Max

If you have Max ($10 per month with no free trial), all NBA on TNT games are available on the B/R Sports add-on. You don’t need to change anything with your subscription, it’s just on a separate tab inside the Max app.

The B/R Sports add-on will eventually be an extra $10 per month, but it’s free for Max subscribers for a limited time

Watch the Celtics vs Nuggets Live Stream from Abroad

You’ll need to be in the US to watch the game on any of the previously mentioned streaming services–unless you use a virtual private network (VPN), which is a useful tool in getting around geo-locks.

NordVPN would be our recommendation–it’s reliable, fast and compatible with Sling, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Max. You can also take a look at our rankings of the best VPN services for some other options.

