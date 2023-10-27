 Skip to main content
Check out this great movie before it leaves Hulu next week

Slowly but surely, Hulu has grown in reputation thanks to its impressive library of films and television shows. The best movies on Hulu are a near-perfect balance of 20th Century Fox classics, FX shows that push the envelope, and new classics from both the big and small screens. Whether you’re looking for a wicked comedy like Only Murders in the Building or a riveting horror movie like Barbarian, Hulu has you covered. However, nothing lasts forever, and Hulu’s collection of movies must change with each month. New arrivals come on the first of every month, meaning some films must say goodbye on the last day of each month, and October is no different. Amid the many movies departing from Hulu next week is the brilliant fantasy musical Labyrinth.

Starring the late David Bowie and Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly, Labyrinth is a tale of wonder and innocence blended with some creepy, yet striking imagery. The film’s plot might not be anything out of the ordinary, but its visual language is a thing of beauty thanks to the vivid and boundless imagination of the late Jim Henson. Labyrinth is challenging, but rewarding, and those who haven’t seen it should absolutely tune in before it leaves Hulu on October 31.

The plot

Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie as Sarah and Jarenth dancing in Labyrinth.
Image via Tri-Star Pictures.

Labyrinth tells the story of 16n-year-old Sarah, played by future Oscar-winner Connelly. Frustrated by her baby half-brother’s incessant crying, Sarah abruptly wishes for him to be taken away. Her cruel wish is granted by Jareth the Goblin King, played by a never-better Bowie, who appears before her and agrees to make her dreams come true in exchange for the baby.

Now regretful, Sarah rejects his proposal, and Jareth gives her 13 hours to solve his enormous labyrinth and save her brother before he’s turned into a goblin forever. Armed only with her wit, Sarah enters the labyrinth and must fight its numerous obstacles, face fantastical creatures, and escape from Jareth’s traps before time runs out for her baby brother.

Why you should watch

David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly as Jareth and Sarag with two masked characters in Labyrinth.
Image via Tri-Star Pictures.

Sprawling and mesmerizing, with just the right amount of lunacy, Labyrinth is high fantasy done right and an undeniable feast for the eyes. Like the best family movies, the plot has a healthy mix of childlike innocence and adult humor, resulting in a lively film that will entertain audiences of all ages. Labyrinth largely works because of the brilliant mind behind it. Jim Henson’s unique approach, mixing puppetry with high fantasy and a splash of fairy tale awe, results in a distinctive, charming, and slightly wicked film with a visual style has only gotten better with age.

Connelly’s now-infamous performance is equal parts impressive and absurd. The young actress is as uneven as the film itself, yet there’s something truly magical about her performance. When reading Labyrinth as a metaphor for maturity and the beginning of Sarah’s journey toward womanhood, Connelly’s work stands out even more. She brings the endless, confusing, frustrating energy of a teenager into her performance, and while it might seem off-putting from a technical standpoint, it’s more than vivid enough to fit seamlessly with the film’s world.

It has David Bowie at his peak Bowieness

David Bowie in Labyrinth
Disney

Bowie is similarly splendid. Taking advantage of his real-life magnetism, Labyrinth gives Bowie his most memorable role. The singer-turned-actor is mystifying as the Goblin King, delivering a brilliant performance that must be seen to be believed.

Like Connelly, Bowie is not technically wood — some scenes find him staring directly into the camera, reciting his lines as if on a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the local theater house. Yet, his work, while out of place anywhere else, is perfect for Labyrinth, where good and bad not only coexist but actually go hand in hand.

Labyrinth is funny, absurd, delightful, and utterly unforgettable. So make sure to watch it before it leaves Hulu. This is a film that will stay with you long after the credits roll, whether you like it or not.

Watch Labyrinth on Hulu before it leaves on October 31.

